The Income Tax Department has introduced a new feature of co-browsing on the website for e-filing. Thanks to this feature, helpdesk representatives will be able to communicate in real-time with the taxpayer’s browser. With this, agents can offer taxpayers real-time, individualized support for ITR filing and other operations. The ability to remotely assist clients with ITR filing and other procedures on the e-filing website will now be easier for the helpdesk as well.

As stated on the Income Tax website, the co-browsing option will enable tax agents to assist taxpayers with real-time navigation, scrolling, text entry, and the marking of areas of interest on the same browser tab. Co-browsing can be used in conjunction with live chat, and phone calls to resolve client concerns more efficiently.

Agents can employ this tool to annotate the taxpayer’s perspective of the screen, assist them in filling out ITR and other statutory forms, modify settings, complete transactions, locate resources for the taxpayer, including assistance and reference materials, and even upload documents.

Advantages of co-browsing on e-filing website:

There is no need for additional plugins or installations.

Hassle-free navigation.

Decreases the average processing time and increases resolution rates.

Possible to annotate and highlight key points.

Easy to integrate and simple to use.

Co-browsing is more practical and simple to use because neither the agent nor the taxpayer require any additional software in order to share their computer screen. During screen sharing, service representatives can view the client’s entire desktop as well as any notifications that may appear.

Furthermore, co-browsing offers a more private and safe experience because the agent can only see the Taxpayer’s browser’s active window while co-browsing. Before the agents proceed to begin the co-browsing session, the taxpayer will get the option to approve the joining request. If they want to discontinue the discussion, taxpayers have the ability to terminate the co-browsing session at any time.

