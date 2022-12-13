If you have an Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) account, you may have heard of Annexure K. It is a document that is issued to subscribers when they transfer their (Provident Fund) PF amount to an unexempted establishment from an exempted establishment or vice versa. Annexure K gives an EPF account holder’s information, their service history, PF accumulations with interests, job information, and dates of joining and leaving employment. EPF was introduced in India in 1952. It is a retirement benefit scheme in which both the employer and the employee contribute some amount of money each month till the employee is working. It offers tax benefits along with a relatively higher interest rate than other saving schemes.

Here are the steps that you need to follow in order to download the Annexure K via Universal Account Number (UAN) member portal:

Step 1: First, visit the UAN member portal at https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

Step 2: Then, login to the portal using your UAN and password.

Step 3: After doing this, click on “Online Services” in the menu bar.

Step 4: Now, press “Download Annexure K” visible under “Online Services”.

Step 5: All the previously resolved PF transfer claims will be listed there.

Step 6: You can download the Annexure K by just pressing the download icon.

Details to be shared in Annexure K while transferring fund from previous account to the current one:

The month-wise contribution of employee to the EPFO

Details regarding month-wise EPFO contribution of previous years

Tax deducted at Source (TDS), if any

Opening and closing balance as well as withdrawals.

Steps to check the PF balance through Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) portal:

Step 1: Visit the EPFO portal at epfindia.gov.in and login.

Step 2: Select “Our Services”, then press the “For Employees” option.

Step 3: After this, click on “Member Passbook” under “Services”.

Step 4: A new page will appear on the screen of your device.

Step 5: After this, you will be required to type in your UAN and password.

Step 6: Then, you are able to easily view your passbook.

EPFO is one of the largest social security organisations globally in terms of the volume of financial transactions undertaken and the clientele.

