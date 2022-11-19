What is a pet insurance policy and how is it beneficial for your adorable pet? Details here

A pet insurance policy promises to provide for the general health and welfare of your pets by covering the cost of medical care. Similar to health insurance for people, these plans cover the cost of veterinary care for animals in case they get sick or are injured. After pet food and veterinary care, more general insurance providers are now venturing into the pet insurance market. Pet insurance plans are being offered by companies like Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Digit Insurance, and Future Generali Insurance.

What are the benefits?

Your pets’ major diseases, surgeries, and hospitalisation costs are covered by a pet insurance policy. In addition to making OPD (Outpatient Department) coverage easier, it also covers your pet’s death due to an illness or accident. Third-party liability insurance is another crucial protection offered by such policies. In the event that your pet attacks someone or damages their vehicles or property, third-party liability insurance will shield you from the subsequent financial loss. Additionally, the policy compensates for any costs paid if your dog or cat is stolen or lost.

Insurers normally get a waiting time of 15–30 days before the cover begins, and the pet’s age restriction is eight weeks to eight years with the exception of Bajaj Allianz, who has entry and exit ages ranging from 3 months to 10 years. Each insurer also charges a co-pay or deductible which is 10 percent for hospitalisation and surgery for Bajaj Allianz. In the case of Oriental and New India Assurance, it is 20 percent of the pet’s market value or total insured.

Your choice of insurer, and your pet’s age, size, and breed all influence how much pet insurance will cost you. In addition to these, the cost of your plan will also depend on the health of your pet and the amount of insurance you choose. The initial premium is Rs 300.

India is thought to have one of the world’s fastest-expanding pet care industries. According to Statista, the number of dogs kept as pets increased from 12.6 million in 2014 to 21.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach over 31 million by the end of 2023.

