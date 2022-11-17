Your monthly salary contribution to your Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) is a sort of savings that contributes to building a portion of your retirement fund. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has begun crediting interest to EPF accounts for 2021–2022. The interest rate for 2021–2022 was approved by the Centre at 8.1 per cent, which is the lowest rate since 1977–1978. To withdraw the money at the time of retirement without any hassle, the employee’s details must be similar to the ones mentioned on his/her Aadhaar Card.

However, your name and birthdate that are shown on your provident fund (PF) statement might not be accurate or match your Aadhaar information. According to details given by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), individuals can visit the Member Unified Portal to update their name and date of birth (DOB) in EPFO records to match their Aadhaar Card.

Steps to change Name and Date of Birth (DOB) in EPFO records in accordance with the Aadhaar Card:

Go to the Member Unified Portal.

Key in the required details such as UAN and password.

Complete the Captcha challenge and then click on ‘sign-in’ to log in.

Go to ‘Manage’ and then click ‘Modify Basic Details’ to update your personal details.

Type in your name, DOB, and Aadhaar number. And then, click Save/’Submit’.

To confirm, press ‘Yes’.

Ask your employer to approve the ‘Name Change Request’.

Employers can view the change requests by selecting the Member tab, followed by the ‘Details Change Request’ option. They can make the appropriate comment and take the correct action accordingly. The most recent status can easily be checked by the employee if the employer approves the request.

Necessary documents:

Any valid document as proof of your Date of Birth (DOB) such as:

Birth Certificate.

Aadhaar Card or e-Aadhaar.

School certificate or any education-related document.

Employee certificate based on service records of the state or central government organisation.

Passport.

Any other valid document issued by the central government.

In the absence of the aforementioned forms of proof of date of birth, a Civil Surgeon’s medical certificate, accompanied by the member’s oath-based affidavit and fully verified by a competent court, can also be used as a backup.

Notably, the change in date of birth shall be approved as per Aadhaar up to a maximum range of plus or minus three years from the date of birth previously registered with EPFO.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.