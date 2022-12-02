Having a Provident Fund (PF) Account is very beneficial to employees. PF is referred to the retirement savings scheme for employees which is managed by the government. PF allows employees to contribute a part of their salary to their pension fund each month. The monthly savings are accumulated monthly and are accessible as a lump sum amount at the time of retirement or the end of employment. These days, people frequently switch their jobs in the private sector. When someone joins a new company, he/she can open a new PF account only by using the previous Unique Account Number (UAN). But sometimes, the fund accumulated in the previous company is not included in the new PF account.

Hence, The PF account holder is required to visit the official website of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in order to merge the PF accounts. You can see the total deposited amount in your EPF account in a single account only after you have done this. It should be noted that you must know your UAN in order to avail any facility of EPF online.

You also need to make sure that your UAN is activated. You are required to visit this website of EPFO https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ if you wish to know your UAN.

Here are the steps you need to follow in order to check your UAN:

Step 1: After landing on the EPFO website, click on “Employee Linked Section” on the right side.

Step 2: Then you need to click on “Know your UAN”.

Step 3: After this, type in your registered phone number and the captcha code visible on the screen.

Step 4: Request an OTP after you are done typing the details.

Step 5: Key in your PF account number and the captcha code along with additional details like your PAN card number, Aadhaar card number, and date of birth.

Step 6: Press “Show my UAN Number”, and the needed information will be given to you.

Here are the steps that are required for merging the PF accounts:

Step 1: After landing on the official website of EPFO, choose the option which reads “Services”.

Step 2: Then, click on the “One Employee-One EPF Account” link.

Step 3: After this, a new form will be presented on your screen.

Step 4: Now, key in the required details, namely UAN number, PF account holder’s phone number, and current member ID.

Step 5: After following these steps, you will get an OTP on your registered phone number.

Step 6: Type in the OTP in the portal, and then you will be able to see your previous PF account.

Step 7: Continue by filling in the PF account number and accepting the declaration.

Step 8: Post that, and click on “Submit”.

Step 9: Your account will be merged after a few days post-verification.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.