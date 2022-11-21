Credit card fraud is the unlawful use of some other person’s credit card information for personal purchases made without that person’s knowledge and consent. These kinds of illegal activities come under identity theft and are on the rise these days. Scammers initiate transactions from your account without your awareness by using your card information. These occurrences have made credit card security a matter of concern in recent times. Here, we will refer to some necessary tips which will help you keep your credit card and its related data safe and secure:

Keep your credit card password safe:

The cardholders’ utmost priority must be keeping their credit card password safe. It is advisable to frequently change the PIN and password associated with a card. Users should also avoid disclosing the information to any other individual. They are recommended not to use their cards when accessing public WiFi. Additionally, the disposal of documents containing credit card information can be a good practice.

Use different cards for daily usage and automatic payments:

If a person has multiple credit cards, they can select one of them to be used only for automatic payments, such as phone bills, subscription fees, EMIs, and so on. This card must not be used for any other purchases such as payments at petrol pumps, restaurant servers, and retail contactless transactions. The other card can be used for everyday needs, while maintaining the required limits.

Set limit as per preference:

For certain credit card transactions, multiple thresholds can be established. For the use of ATMs, swipes at store outlets, online payments, and contactless usage, different limits can be set. Additionally, you can entirely stop the service and restart it as needed. For example, international transactions can only be active when travelling abroad. Notably, limits can be routinely reviewed and modified.

For further security, it is a healthy habit to review the monthly credit card statement and SMS alerts to keep records of card transactions. If the card somehow gets lost or misplaced, the owner should immediately block it via an ATM or online banking. If you ever find out about any fraudulent transaction, you must inform the police and your bank immediately.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.