The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced its intention to remove Rs 2,000 notes from circulation, stating that it is part of their efforts to implement “clean note policy.” On May 19 2023, the RBI announced the phase-out of the Rs 2,000 note, reminding that it remain legal tender. The RBI has advised depositing or exchanging these notes at bank branches, with specific rules and guidelines in place. When depositing Rs 2,000 denomination notes into your bank account, be mindful of service charges. Exchanging the notes is free, as clarified by the RBI. However, depositing funds into your account follows standard rules and regulations. The option to deposit funds into accounts and exchange Rs 2,000 banknotes will be accessible at all banks until 30 September 2023.

Here are the steps to exchange Rs 2,000 notes in bank:

Step 1: Visit your bank

Individuals can visit the nearest branch of any bank to deposit or exchange their Rs 2,000 notes. If you hold an account with a particular branch or bank, you can expedite the deposition or exchange process by providing your account details.

Step 2: Fill “Request Slip” for exchange

Once the process is confirmed, the bank will furnish you with a request slip that must be completed accurately to facilitate the exchange of Rs 2,000 notes.

In the request slip, the individual should write their name in capital letters under the “Tenderer” section. Next, they should provide their Unique Identification Number from the accepted identity proof, which will be verified with the original document during the exchange transaction.

After completing the identification section, the individual should provide information about the Rs 2,000 note(s) they are submitting for exchange. Once the exchange details have been entered, the person should proceed to sign the form. Additionally, the member should mention the place (where the exchange is being requested) and the date (the exact date of the exchange request).

Step 3: Submit the form

After completing the necessary steps, the individual should submit the filled form along with their Rs 2,000 notes at the nearest bank to initiate the process of exchanging them.

