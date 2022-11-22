Gone are the days when you had to physically visit the bank’s branch for little tasks. With the advent of the internet, it has now become possible to do various kinds of work related to banking online from the comfort of your home. If you have a savings account in State Bank of India (SBI) and you wish to switch your bank branch, then you can do that online as well. You will need to request the change of branch via internet banking. In order to do that, you require the branch code of the bank branch where you wish to transfer the account. In addition, your phone number should be registered with SBI.

You can alternatively switch your branch via YONO app or YONO Lite. It should be noted that your phone number must be linked to your bank account in this method as well. You won’t be able to change the account without the facility of OTP. SBI has made nearly all its services online in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, so that the customers don’t need to go to the branch physically for tasks like these.

Steps required for changing the SBI branch online:

Step 1: Log in to the official website of SBI.

Step 2: Click on the option which reads “Personal Banking”.

Step 3: After this, tap on the User Name and Password.

Step 4: You will see the e-service tab visible on the page. Click on it.

Step 5: Now, select “Transfer Savings Account”.

Step 6: Now, choose the account to be transferred.

Step 7: Key in the IFSC code of the branch you wish to transfer the account to.

Step 8: Go through everything properly and click on the confirm button.

Step 9: You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Fill in the details, and press on the confirm button once completed.

Step 10: Your account will be transferred to the branch you have requested after a few days.

For more information on the process, you can visit the SBI’s website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.