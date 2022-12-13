Vistara starts non-stop daily flights between Mumbai and Muscat; details here

Vistara has started operating non-stop daily flights between Mumbai and Muscat. This comes at the time of increasing passenger traffic from the Middle East. This is going to be Vistara’s fourth Middle East flight destination. The initial flight took off at 8 pm and reached Muscat at 9:35 PM on Monday, 12 December. Vistara, which is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, has launched the flight in its attempt to cater to the increasing passenger volume and demand from the Gulf nations. According to Vinod Kannan, CEO of Vistara, the strong bilateral and cultural ties between India and the Gulf nations have provided great impetus to their growth plans.

Kannan further stated that the flight operation is going to benefit the airline in establishing its footprint in the Middle East. Before Muscat, Vistara had started its operations in Abu Dhabi and Jeddah in the past four months. Vistara operates daily flights between Mumbai and Dubai as well. The airline is seeking to bolster connectivity within Asia as well. At present, Vistara has a fleet of 54 aircraft with five Airbus A321 neo, five Boeing 737-800NG, 41 Airbus A320 and three Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Recently, a merger between Vistara and Air India was announced by the Tata Group. This is going to make Singapore Airlines 25.1 percent partner in the new company. Tata will be the majority shareholder in the company, with 74.9 percent stake. The merged company is going to operate 218 aircrafts for 52 domestic and 38 international destinations.

Tata Sons has been working to merge all their airline businesses into one group. This includes the company’s joint venture with AirAsia Berhad in AirAsia India. This comes after the government’s sale of Air India and its low-cost international arm Air India Express in January this year.

