Vijay Mallya extradition case: CBI gives UK authorities video of barrack where former Kingfisher Airlines boss will be lodged

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly sent UK authorities a video of the barrack where defunct Kingfisher Airlines' former owner Vijay Mallya will be lodged.

A UK court had asked for a video of the barrack after Mallya, fighting extradition to India, complained of poor conditions in Indian prisons, reported the ANI.

Vijay Mallya extradition case: CBI submitted a video footage of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail to UK authorities this week. Westminster Magistrate's Court in London had requested India to compile a detailed video of barrack 12 after Mallya complained about conditions of Indian Jail pic.twitter.com/2X2ooMrWZd — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2018

The submission also shows that the cell that will house Mallya has been renovated, painted white, and now includes a 40-inch LCD television and a western-style attached toilet, reported News18.

#EXCLUSIVE -- Top CBI sources on @TheVijayMallya Extradition: Barrack number 12 of Arthur road jail given new look. Additional Chief Secretary Home coordinated in the revamp. | @vinivdvc with more details Input: @manojkumargupta pic.twitter.com/CrbOCtUTzN — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 25, 2018

Mallya, the liquor baron who fled the country owing Indian banks around Rs 9,000 crore reportedly has a golden toilet in his UK mansion to relieve himself.

Mallya’s Kingfisher Airlines, which went belly up in 2012, owes a consortium of 17 banks nearly Rs 9,000 crore as loans and interest.