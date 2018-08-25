You are here:
Vijay Mallya extradition case: CBI gives UK authorities video of barrack where former Kingfisher Airlines boss will be lodged

Business FP Staff Aug 25, 2018 14:19:35 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly sent UK authorities a video of the barrack where defunct Kingfisher Airlines' former owner Vijay Mallya will be lodged.

A UK court had asked for a video of the barrack after Mallya, fighting extradition to India, complained of poor conditions in Indian prisons, reported the ANI.

The submission also shows that the cell that will house Mallya has been renovated, painted white, and now includes a 40-inch LCD television and a western-style attached toilet, reported News18.

Mallya, the liquor baron who fled the country owing Indian banks around Rs 9,000 crore reportedly has a golden toilet in his UK mansion to relieve himself.

Mallya’s Kingfisher Airlines, which went belly up in 2012, owes a consortium of 17 banks nearly Rs 9,000 crore as loans and interest.


