You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

King in bad times too: Vijay Mallya has a toilet made of gold in UK mansion

Business FP Staff Aug 11, 2018 13:12:02 IST

Vijay Mallya, the fugitive liquor baron who fled India owing Indian banks around Rs 9,000 crore reportedly has a golden toilet to relieve himself.

According to a report in the Economic Times, James Crabtree – the author and associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School, who went to Mallya’s mansion at Regent Park in London, United Kingdom, and found the former King of Good Times in a despondent mood as he could not fly to Monaco to watch the Monaco Grand Prix.

File photo of Vijay Mallya Reuters

File photo of Vijay Mallya Reuters

Crabtree excused himself to go to the toilet and that’s where he was greeted with the golden splendor.

The toilet was made of gold with a gold rim and a gold top too.

The professor is quoted in the ET report as having said, ‘ Sadly there was no golden toilet paper.’ But he found monogrammed fluffy white toilets.

Mallya’s Kingfisher Airlines, which went belly up in 2012, owes a consortium of 17 banks nearly Rs 9,000 crore as loans and interest.


Updated Date: Aug 11, 2018 13:12 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores