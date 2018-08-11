King in bad times too: Vijay Mallya has a toilet made of gold in UK mansion

Vijay Mallya, the fugitive liquor baron who fled India owing Indian banks around Rs 9,000 crore reportedly has a golden toilet to relieve himself.

According to a report in the Economic Times, James Crabtree – the author and associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School, who went to Mallya’s mansion at Regent Park in London, United Kingdom, and found the former King of Good Times in a despondent mood as he could not fly to Monaco to watch the Monaco Grand Prix.

Crabtree excused himself to go to the toilet and that’s where he was greeted with the golden splendor.

The toilet was made of gold with a gold rim and a gold top too.

The professor is quoted in the ET report as having said, ‘ Sadly there was no golden toilet paper.’ But he found monogrammed fluffy white toilets.

Mallya’s Kingfisher Airlines, which went belly up in 2012, owes a consortium of 17 banks nearly Rs 9,000 crore as loans and interest.