Vijay Kedia: Man who struggled for Rs 14, now has a net worth of Rs 800 crore

An ace investor, Vijay Kishanlal Kedia is known for his razor-sharp intellect and thorough understanding of the stock market. He didn’t own any goods to sell nor earned fancy degrees from IITs or IIMs. His only assets were his shrewd mind and determination. As per Trendlyne, he publicly owns 17 stocks with a net worth of over Rs. 945.2 crores.

Who is Vijay Kedia?

Vijay Kedia is an Indian investor and businessman known for his stock-picking skills. He gained reputation for his long-term value investing approach, and stock market success. Originally from Kolkata, he has been regularly involved in the market since 19-years-old. Kedia began from a humble background lacking basic necessities like affording enough money to buy milk for his child and now has a net worth of over Rs 800 crore. He owns Kedia Securities Private Limited, a company specialising in the ‘listed’’ and ‘unlisted’ spaces.

Early life and career

As per a DNA report, Vijay failed the matriculation exam after his father died. Later, he was married off by his family. After a few years, he and his wife had a child. By then, they were in such dire financial need that they could not afford milk priced at Rs 14 for their son. The situation was hopeless for him, so he sold off his mother’s gold ornaments to survive. He lived in a room with 6 people at once. Losses in the stock market piled up debt.

The extremely impoverished circumstances proved to be a turning point in Kedia’s life. This motivated him to leave Kolkata and reach Mumbai to try his luck. In 1992, luck came his way. Kedia then seized the opportunity to make money. He bought shares of Punjab Tractors which at that time stood at a share price of Rs 35. He sold this at a 500 per cent premium and bought ACC’s shares. ACC’s share price soared by 1000 per cent. He earned a lot from this.

Achievements

Reports suggest that in early 2012, he correctly predicted India’s structural bull run. In 2016, Kedia was featured at number 13 on the Business World’s list of Successful Investors in India. The next year, “Money Life Advisory” launched an “Ask Vijay Kedia” microsite. The same year, his portfolio of stocks rose by 170 per cent.

Having achieved great success, the investor was invited to speak at London Business School. Later that year, he was invited to speak at TEDx, a grassroots initiative aimed at discovering ideas worth spreading.

He bought a house in Mumbai and called his family from Kolkata. He once again lost everything when the stock market collapsed, but didn’t lose heart. In 2002-03, the market saw another bullish run. In 2004, he invested in three shares: Atul auto, Aegis logistics, and Cera sanitaryware which appreciated 100 times within 10-12 years. He consolidated his portfolio and profits. His net worth has reached over Rs 800 crore and he is one of the most respected investors in the country.

Kedia Securities Private Limited is headed by Vijay Kedia. The firm’s primary activities include investing in the ‘listed’ and ‘unlisted’ spaces. Listed space means investing in companies listed on Indian stock exchanges and unlisted space means investing in startups. Besides real estate, the firm specialises in other areas as well.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.