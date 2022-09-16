UPI transactions failing or getting stuck? Check few tricks to resolve the issue

People face several issues while making a digital payment through UPI as the process sometimes gets paused and can sometimes also fail, leaving the money stuck in between the sender and the receiver

At a time when India has been going digital in every sector, starting from business, education, as well as for entertainment purposes, digital payments have also received a boost in the last few years. With the advent of the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) platforms, financial transactions have been increasing at a marginal rate every year, making it easy for people to carry out payments at their fingertips. Due to this, people now don’t need to go to banks and can easily send as well as receive money from anywhere. However, technology comes with some drawbacks too. Being entirely based on a digital platform, UPI transactions can sometimes fail or get interrupted due to several technical issues leaving users in a state of confusion. However, we have got you covered!

People face several issues while making a digital payment through UPI as the process sometimes gets paused and can sometimes also fail, leaving the money stuck in between the sender and the receiver. There are also times when the money is debited from one’s account, but not credited on the other side.

However, there are certain tricks that can be used in such cases. Before going into the details, let’s check some of the reasons why UPI transactions can fail.

Reasons for failed UPI transactions

Exceeded daily limit of UPI payments.

Exceeded the transaction limit as set by the banks.

Adding wrong payment details.

Slow Internet connection.

Wrong UPI pin.

Insufficient bank balance

What to do if UPI transactions fail?

Consider making sure that you have not exceeded the daily limit of UPI transactions.

In case you want to make a transaction of a large amount, consider making multiple transactions with small amounts of money.

Check payment details including those of the sender and the receiver.

Use an accurate UPI pin.

Check internet connection before proceeding with payments.

Check your bank balance before making any payments.

In addition to all these, there are also certain cases when the transaction is successful, but not completed on the other hand or the transaction can fail but the money has been debited. In such cases, one can wait for at least 24-48 hours before raising a complaint.

One can also contact their respective banks if the money is not refunded or deposited to the receiver’s bank.

