UP to host Global Investors Summit 2023 in Feb, more than 21 countries confirm participation

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday formally announced that the state would host the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 next year and appealed to both domestic and foreign investors to invest in the state.

Roadshows will be organized in nearly 18 countries and 7 major cities of India to invite investors from all over the world to the Global Investors Summit 2023. To make it easier for investors to participate in the summit, the UP CM launched the ‘Online Incentive Management Portal’ and ‘Customer Relationship Management Portal (Nivesh Sarathi)’ portal and also unveiled the logo of GIS 23.

“Uttar Pradesh is the biggest market for labour and consumers, the environment of the state is favourable for industrial development. The state is currently at the pinnacle of a progressive transformational journey under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The vision of ‘self-reliant’ India set by the Prime Minister is the main pillar of this rejuvenation. Uttar Pradesh has set a goal of USD 1 trillion, following the Prime Minister’s plan to take India’s economy to USD 5 trillion,” Yogi Adityanath said at an event held on Tuesday at the Sushma Swaraj Pravasi Bhartiya Bhavan in New Delhi.

The Global Investors Summit will be held in Lucknow from 10 to 12 February, 2023.

The UP chief minister outlined that the Investors Summit would provide a useful and unified platform to the global industrial world for cooperation in economic development. “This three-day global conference will be attended by world class policymakers, the top leadership of the corporate world, business delegates, academia, and intellectuals, who will collectively brainstorm on business possibilities and opportunities for partnership.”

Eyeing a target of attracting investment of nearly Rs 10 lakh crore through this summit for the state, the Uttar Pradesh government informed that so far about 21 countries have expressed their enthusiasm to participate in the business meet. Partner countries will include the Netherlands, Denmark, Singapore, United Kingdom, and Mauritius.

Uttar Pradesh, located near the National Capital Region (NCR), is India’s fourth largest state by area. “Our state is home to 24 crore citizens, making it India’s largest labour and consumer market. The Government of Uttar Pradesh is developing infrastructure at a rapid pace to ensure seamless connectivity through air, water, road and rail networks, which will enhance the accessibility of logistics to enable industries to access global and domestic markets,” Adityanath said.

Industry chambers CII and FICCI also lauded the UP government’s initiative to attract investment to one of India’s largest states. FICCI President Shubhra Kumar Panda said, “UP is raising the bar in terms of its ambitions, scale, competence, and can-do spirit under the leadership of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.”

He described the state’s new policies like IT/ITES, start-ups, manufacture of electronic vehicles, work in the defence sector and aerospace as encouraging for the industry. The FICCI President also assured that the industry chamber would extend all possible help in making the business summit success story.

