United Airlines has said its new technology will make more seats available on flights so that children can sit next to an adult in their party, without paying a fee. The move comes after the United States Department of Transportation asked American airlines to ensure that travellers under the age of 13 years sit next to an accompanying adult without additional charges. As per the announcement made on Monday, United will allow parents or other adult travellers accompanying a child below 12 years of age to get “preferred” seats as well as regular economy seats at the time of booking their tickets. This will allow the adults to sit beside the kid they are travelling with, without any extra fee.

The revision will be applied to travellers with standard and basic economy tickets by United Airlines. The change will come into full effect next month, although some of the seat availability has been already increased by the airline. Preferred seats typically differ in price. As per the media report, preferred seats on a United flight were $37 each way for one individual on a roundtrip between Newark, New Jersey, and Los Angeles last August.

United Airlines will not charge customers any fare difference in case they switch to a flight to the same destination that has adjacent seats. In recent years, airlines have been charging travellers for booking “preferred” location seats on flights.

United is not the only one who has decided on options to seat families together. According to Delta Air Lines, it blocks some rows of seats to ensure that families are seated together. A spokesman of the airline told CNBC on Monday, “Delta does not charge family seating fees and regardless of the ticket class purchased, will always work with customers on a case-by-case basis to ensure their family seating needs are met.”

The booking platform of American Airlines will search for available seats automatically during the time of booking for main cabin and basic economy passengers.

The White House informed earlier this month that the U.S. President Joe Biden has called on lawmakers to “fast-track the ban on family seating fees”. During this year’s State of the Union address, Biden said, “Baggage fees are bad enough. Airlines can’t treat your child like a piece of baggage.”

