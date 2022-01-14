Union Budget 2022: Parliament's Budget Session to start from 31 January, full schedule here

The Budget Session in Parliament will be held in two phases — first from 31 January to 11 February and the second from 14 March to 8 April

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on 31 January with the address of the President to both the Houses, and conclude on 8 April.

The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February.

The first part of the session would conclude on 11 February and after a month-long recess, part two of the session would begin from 14 March and conclude on 8 April.

"The 256th Session of Rajya Sabha (Budget Session - 2022) is summoned to meet on Monday, 31 January, and subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session may conclude on Friday, 8 April. During this period, Chairman may be moved to kindly adjourn the Rajya Sabha on Friday, 11 February to reassemble on Monday, 14 March to enable the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to consider the 'Demands for Grants relating to Ministries/Departments and prepare their reports," a letter of Additional secretary-general of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Minister stated.

According to the government circular, there will be no sitting on 18 March due to Holi.

The Budget Session is taking place amid a recent spike in COVID-19 cases which has seen daily infections cross the two lakh-mark in the last two days.

News agency ANI recently reported that more than 400 Parliament staff members tested positive for coronavirus in the first week of the month.

Consequently, the Chairman of Rajya Sabha and Speaker of Lok Sabha reviewed the situation and gave instructions to both houses to prepare a plan for the smooth functioning of both houses during the budget session of Parliament.

