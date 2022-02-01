Union Budget 2022: Nirmala Sitharaman expresses sorrow for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her fourth Budget in the Parliament in a paperless format, in an attempt to go green
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday began the presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23 by expressing empathy to those who died due to COVID-19.
"I want to take a moment to express my empathy for those who had to bear adverse health and economic effects of the pandemic," the Union minister said while presenting her fourth Budget in the Parliament.
Before the presentation, a Union Cabinet meeting was held which approved the Budget 2022-23.
Earlier today, Sitharaman met President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of the Budget presentation. She was accompanied by Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Karad and other officials from the ministry.
In an attempt to go green, the Union Budget for 2022-2023 will be presented in a paperless format. Sitharaman read out the Budget at the Parliament through a tab, instead of the traditional 'bahi khata'.
On Monday, she tabled this year's Economic Survey, centred around the theme of "Agile approach", which forecasted India's economy to grow by 9.2 per cent during Financial Year 2021-22 and by 8-8.5 per cent in fiscal 2023 beginning 1 April.
The budget session of Parliament began on Monday with the address by President Ram Nath Kovind to both Houses in the Central Hall.
The first part of the Union Budget Session of Parliament will be held from 31 January to 11 February and the second part of the Budget Session will take place from 14 March to 8 April.
