Union Budget 2022: Centre to set up digital university to provide better education to children, says Nirmala Sitharaman

She said that through the digital university children will get “world-class quality universal education' with personalised learning

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February, 2022, presented the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha. She began her Budget speech by expressing empathy to those who suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Considering the loss incurred in children’s formal studies due to the pandemic, the finance minister made major announcements for the education sector. She emphasised the need for supplementary teaching methods.

"We recognise the need to impart supplementary teaching and build a recipient mechanism for education delivery," Sitharaman said.

The finance minister proposed to set up a Digital University to provide access to world-class education to the children of the country. She said that through the digital university children will get “world-class quality universal education" with personalised learning.

For the benefit of students, the university will offer courses in different Indian languages. The best existing universities and institutes will also collaborate to offer various courses for students.

Sitharaman added that the new e-learning content delivery platforms will be set up by the government through the internet, smartphones and television. This step will be taken by the Centre to help children living in rural and semi-urban areas.

The finance minister also stated that the 'One Class, One TV Channel' will be expanded to provide supplementary education to children to reimburse the loss incurred in education due to the pandemic. The SWAYAM PRABHA TV will be expanded from 12 channels to 200. The channels will be available in all regional languages.

SWAYAM PRABHA TV comes under Prime Minister e-vidya programme. To empower the country's youth, new skill development courses will be established at state ITIs.

Showcasing Centre’s vision to empower women, three schemes were also launched to provide integrated development for children and women of the country. This year too, Sitharaman presented the Budget in a paperless format.

