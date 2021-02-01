Union Budget 2021: Use this income tax calculator to check how much tax you need to pay
As people await the Budget, a key question for many will be how their taxes will be affected
The annual Union Budget 2020-21, which will be presented by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, is the yearly financial statement that contains the government's revenue and expenditure for the current fiscal year.
As people await the Budget, a key question for many will be how their taxes will be affected. Following is a handy tool using which you can calculate the amount of income tax that you will have to pay as per the present tax norms.
Gross total income includes income from salary, house property, profits or gains from business/ profession, capital gains and income from other sources. All of these need to be taken into account while using the income tax calculator.
