Toyota India vice chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away

Vikram Kirloskar Death: Vikram Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd passed away on Tuesday. He was 64.

According to reports, Vikram Kirloskar suffered a massive heart attack late on Tuesday. He is survived by his wife Geetanjali Kirloskar and daughter Manasi Kirloskar.

Toyota India posted a statement on social media confirming the development.

“We are extremely saddened to inform the untimely demise of Mr Vikram S.Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on 29th November 2022. At this time of grief, we request everyone to pray that his soul rests in peace. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Last respect can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, on 30th November 2022 at 1pm,” the statement read.

Vikram Kirloskar, the fourth generation head of the Kirloskar Group, had held several important positions at CII, SIAM and ARAI over the course of a distinguished career.

