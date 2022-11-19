It can take a lot of time and effort to plan a wedding. But the families of the bride and the groom join hands to ensure that the celebration remains one of the fondest memories of their lives. But doing so frequently results in excessive expenditure. However, with enough forethought and preparation, you can keep your wedding expenses in check while still making it a memorable experience. There are several factors to look after ahead of the event. These can not only cut your expenses but also make the ceremony hassle-free.

Indian wedding costs can vary based on a variety of elements, including the venue, the number of attendees, and the grandeur of the ceremony, as well as special customs and traditions. Here we will highlight some of the aspects to focus on before organising a budget-friendly wedding ceremony:

Fix your budget:

Having a proper idea about the budget is the foremost criterion. You’ll be able to guide your creative flow in the proper direction by setting the budget early. Your guest list, the wedding location, the catering, the attire, the gifts, etc. will all influence your wedding costs. You should find out how many guests you plan to invite, then choose a location accordingly. These two factors will affect your other expenses. You can choose a budgeting tool to make the job easier by allowing you to allocate amounts to multiple vendors. This tool will also assist you in effectively managing each task and the associated payment.

Find vendors (Online or Offline):

Since life has gone online, looking for wedding vendors offline is time-consuming and a bit obsolete. These online platforms allow higher flexibility, are more economical, are simple to use and provide a wide range of alternatives on a single platform. You simply need to enter your requirements and budget to receive suggestions for a location, vendors, and other services. Online vendor searches, however, can be dangerous since if they are unreliable, paid advertisements can praise them online. Therefore, the common practice is to get vendor references from a family that recently organised a wedding.

Be aware of hidden costs:

Unexpected costs might utterly ruin your wedding day budget. A wedding’s schedule frequently runs over the time allotted by the venue. When this occurs, the majority of places demand extra fees for the venue and support staff. Therefore, it is advised that you ask about the overtime policies before booking the venue. The same applies to the corkage fee per liquor bottle while arranging alcohol for the guests.

When planning a destination wedding, if you want to let your guests stay at a hotel or resort, the cost of room service can exceed your budget. You will also need to make plans for your relatives’ transportation from a local airport or train station to the ceremony. You will need to keep these hidden costs in mind during the planning phase itself.

Assign a wedding planner:

Hiring wedding planners may prove beneficial. They can help you select the appropriate suppliers while taking your wedding’s theme and budget into account. However, because some wedding planners have a sort of margin with some favoured vendors, choosing one may ultimately cost you more. They could benefit from a referral bonus at your expense. Be actively involved in the beginning stages to finalisation and contract negotiations with vendors to get rid of this. Based on the experience and the style of wedding you’re planning, wedding planners can charge anything between Rs 50,000 to Rs 6 lakh.

