The year is about to end and it is quite natural that 2023 will come with several changes including some in the Indian business and banking sector. With that said, the State Bank of India (SBI) will also bring a major change in its reward point policies for credit card customers. As per the announcement made by SBI Card, the credit card service company backed by India’s leading public sector lender, the accrual reward points on online spending at Amazon have been reduced by half for customers using SimplyCLICK/ or SimplyCLICK Advantage SBI Card.

As per its website, customers who earlier used to earn 10X reward points after shopping online at Amazon with SimplyCLICK/ or SimplyCLICK Advantage SBI Card will now receive only 5X reward points from 1 January 2023. However, the accrual points of 10X will remain the same for other merchants such as Apollo 24X7, BookMyShow, Cleartrip, EazyDiner, and Lenskart & Netmeds.

“Accrual of 10X Reward Points on online spends at Amazon.in with SimplyCLICK/SimplyCLICK Advantage SBI Card will be revised to 5X Reward Points w.e.f 01 Jan’23. Your card will continue to accrue 10X Reward Points on online spends at Apollo 24X7, BookMyShow, Cleartrip , EazyDiner, Lenskart & Netmeds”, its website states.

Besides this, SBI Card will be bringing another revision through which it states that the Cleartrip vouchers, which are issued to SimplyCLICK Cardholders on reaching online spending milestones, should be redeemed in a single transaction for each voucher and further cannot be clubbed with any other offer or voucher. This will come into effect from 6 January 2023.

Notably, these are not the only changes brought in by the credit card company. Recently, SBI Card also revised the processing fees for credit card-related transactions. From 15 November this year, the processing fee on all Merchant EMI transactions has been hiked by Rs 100 and now stands at Rs 199 along with applicable taxes. Also, a processing fee of Rs 99, along with applicable taxes, is being levied on all Rent Payment transactions.

Thereafter, if you are also a customer of SBI Card and own the aforementioned credit cards, visit the official website to see how your credit card usage will be impacted.

