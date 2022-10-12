The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has once again reminded pensioners about the submission of their Jeevan Praman Patra or annual life certificate. In a tweet on its official Twitter handle, the EPFO stated that the “Jeevan Pramaan Patra is valid for 12 months”. The deadline for government pensioners to submit their life certificates is 30 November this year. However, the deadline is not valid for all pensioners. The organisation has also stated in its tweet that since the certificate is valid for 12 months, those whose pension was started less than one year ago do not need to submit it. Furthermore, if pensioners have submitted the certificate in December 2021 or after that, then no submission is necessary. The tweet was addressed to EPS’95 pensioners.

View EPFO’s tweet here:



According to a circular by the organisation issued in 2019, “Submission of life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan Patra by Employees Pension Scheme, 1995 pensioners in the month of November in each year may be replaced by a system of submission of life certificate/Jeevan Pramaan after a year from the date of submission of last life certificate/Jeevan Pramaan. Accordingly, pensioners will have to submit the life certificate/Jeevan Pramaan in the same month during next year failing which pension will be stopped from the succeeding month.”

This means that if your Jeevan Praman Patra is not updated on the EPFO portal timely, your pension payments will be stopped.

How to submit Jeevan Praman Patra?

According to a tweet by EPFO, the certificate can be submitted digitally at the nearest EPFO office, Common Service Centre, Pension Disbursing Bank, Indian Post Office or the UMANG app.

View the tweet here:

EPS’95 Pensioners can now submit Life Certificate at any time which will be valid for 1 year from date of submission.#EPFO #EPS95 #pension pic.twitter.com/J2ATrpgbCm — EPFO (@socialepfo) November 11, 2021



What are the requirements for the life certificate?

Pensioners must have a valid Pension Payment Order (PPO) number, bank account, Aadhaar card and a mobile number linked with Aadhaar card.

The Jeevan Praman Patra must be sent in on or before the end of 12 months from the submission date of the last life certificate.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.