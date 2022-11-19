All the pensioners of the Employees’ Provident Scheme (EPS) have to submit their Digital Life Certificate (DLC) by 30 November. This has caused the pensioners to face difficulties because of the long queues and rush to submit the DLC. Now, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recently tweeted that the Life Certificate or Jeevan Pramaan Patra can be submitted by EPS ’95 pensioners at any time. The Jeevan Pramaan Patra is going to be valid for one year from the submission date. If you don’t submit the certificate before the deadline, then you will stop getting your pension. It should be noted that you need your Aadhaar number, PPO Number, bank account details, and phone number linked with your Aadhaar in order to submit the life certificate.

Have a look at the tweet posted by EPFO:

EPS’95 Pensioners can now submit Life Certificate at any time which will be valid for 1 year from date of submission.#EPFO #Pension #AmritMahotsav @AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/GQaGHw8jzI — EPFO (@socialepfo) November 17, 2022



According to the Union Ministry of Labour & Employment, the EPF’s corpus is made up of:

Employer’s contribution at 8.33 per cent of wages.

Central Government’s contribution via budgetary support at 1.16 per cent of wages, up to Rs.15,000 a month.

The EPFO pensioners can submit their Life Certificates either digitally or physically. If you are opting for the offline mode, then you will have to visit the bank or a post office.

The social security scheme EPS-95 was launched by EPFO on 19 November 1995. This scheme provides pensions to employees who worked in the organised sector after their retirement at 58 years of age. The pensioners earn all benefits under the scheme out of such accumulations. As mandated under paragraph 32 of the EPS, 1995, the fund is valued yearly.

Employees eligible for the EPF scheme are eligible for EPS as well. But the benefits of the EPS scheme are available only to employees who have been in service for at least 10 years. The benefits extend to both existing and new EPF members.

A contribution of 12 per cent is deducted from basic salary and Dearness Allowance (DA) to the EPF by both employees and employers. The whole portion of the employee’s contribution goes to EPF and the employer’s contribution goes at a rate of 8.33 per cent to the EPS.

