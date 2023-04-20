From TCS to Amazon, here are the 25 best companies to work at in India, as per LinkedIn’s survey
Even though Amazon saw a lot of people getting fired in the last two years, and several other workforce-related controversies, it manages to rank second in LinkedIn's top 25 places to work at.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has topped LinkedIn’s list of India’s top 25 firms. The sixth annual edition of LinkedIn Top Companies features companies from a wide range of industries, including technology, banking, and gaming. This year’s list saw a move away from tech businesses, which dominated previous year, and towards industries like as finance, manufacturing, and gaming.
LinkedIn ranked these firms based on eight criteria – potential to progress, skill growth, company stability, external opportunity, corporate affinity, gender diversity, educational background, and staff presence in the nation. It also took attrition and layoffs into account. Companies must have had at least 500 workers as of December 31, 2022 to be considered.
- Tata Consultancy Services
- Amazon
- Morgan Stanley
- Reliance Industries Limited
- Macquarie Group
- Deloitte
- NAV Fund Administration Group
- Schneider Electric
- Viatris
- Royal Caribbean Group
- Vitesco Technologies
- HDFC Bank
- Mastercard
- Yubi
- ICICI Bank
- Zepto
- Expedia Group
- Ernst & Young
- JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Dream11 (Dream Sports)
- Synchrony
- Goldman Sachs
- Verint
- Games24x7
- Teachmint
What was really surprising, however, is that Amazon stood second, despite the number of people the tech giant laid off, especially in India.
With that being said, companies that declared layoffs totalling more than 10% of their employees between January 1, 2022 and the list introduction were considered ineligible. Companies with an attrition rate more than 10% within the specified time period were also deemed ineligible.
also read
Priyanka Chopra calls Citadel co-star Richard Madden a ‘disciplined actor’
Actor Priyanka Chopra who is in town for the promotion of Citadel, is in full praise of his co-star Richard Madden.
Russo Brothers talk about how Priyanka Chopra's show Citadel is the first-ever 'Global Spy Verse'
The first season of the groundbreaking global series consists of six-episodes, with two episodes premiering April 28 on Prime Video India, and one episode rolling out weekly through May 26.
Citadel and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) are on the hunt for elite spies
Citadel – the elite spy agency, that sits atop all the agencies of the world, and boasts of the most elite spies, including Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), and Mason Kane (Richard Madden), is coming to recruit you!