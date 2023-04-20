From TCS to Amazon, here are the 25 best companies to work at in India, as per LinkedIn’s survey

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has topped LinkedIn’s list of India’s top 25 firms. The sixth annual edition of LinkedIn Top Companies features companies from a wide range of industries, including technology, banking, and gaming. This year’s list saw a move away from tech businesses, which dominated previous year, and towards industries like as finance, manufacturing, and gaming.

LinkedIn ranked these firms based on eight criteria – potential to progress, skill growth, company stability, external opportunity, corporate affinity, gender diversity, educational background, and staff presence in the nation. It also took attrition and layoffs into account. Companies must have had at least 500 workers as of December 31, 2022 to be considered.

Tata Consultancy Services Amazon Morgan Stanley Reliance Industries Limited Macquarie Group Deloitte NAV Fund Administration Group Schneider Electric Viatris Royal Caribbean Group Vitesco Technologies HDFC Bank Mastercard Yubi ICICI Bank Zepto Expedia Group Ernst & Young JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dream11 (Dream Sports) Synchrony Goldman Sachs Verint Games24x7 Teachmint

What was really surprising, however, is that Amazon stood second, despite the number of people the tech giant laid off, especially in India.

With that being said, companies that declared layoffs totalling more than 10% of their employees between January 1, 2022 and the list introduction were considered ineligible. Companies with an attrition rate more than 10% within the specified time period were also deemed ineligible.