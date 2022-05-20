Tesla on my mind 24/7, spending less than 5% of time on Twitter acquisition, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk's latest tweets came in response to wary investors, who are worried that he may be distracted by the Twitter deal

Multi-billionaire Elon Musk on Friday said that Tesla is on his mind all the time, in a way calming down the investors worried about him being distracted by a Twitter deal that has weighed on the stocks of the electric car manufacturing company.

In a tweet, Musk posted a photo where a woman (Tesla) is seen being upset by her boyfriend (Elon) looking at another woman (Twitter). The Tesla CEO said, "So may seem like below, but not true."

"So may seem like below, but not true. To be clear, I’m spending <5% (but actually) of my time on the Twitter acquisition. It ain’t rocket science! Yesterday was Giga Texas, today is Starbase. Tesla is on my mind 24/7." Musk tweeted.

To be clear, I’m spending <5% (but actually) of my time on the Twitter acquisition. It ain’t rocket science! Yesterday was Giga Texas, today is Starbase. Tesla is on my mind 24/7. So may seem like below, but not true. pic.twitter.com/CXfWiLD2f8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 19, 2022

According to reports, shares of Tesla lost one-third of their value since April this year when Musk revealed his stake in Twitter and sold stocks worth $8.5 billion of Tesla to help finance his $44 billion Twitter deal.

Also, COVID-19 induced lockdowns in China has affected production and recently S&P Global Ratings removed Tesla from the the Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) 500 index.

At the beginning of this week, S&P Global Ratings announced exclusion of the largest producer of electric cars from the sustainability list citing concerns related to working conditions at Tesla among its reasons.

Also Read: Elon Musk calls S&P 500 ESG Index 'a scam' after Tesla gets kicked off list

Meanwhile, Musk has paused his bid to buy Twitter and said that he won't be moving forward with the deal until the social media giant proves that less than 5 per cent of the accounts on the site are fake or spam.

"20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be much higher. My offer was based on Twitter's SEC filings being accurate," Musk tweeted earlier this week.

Don't Miss: Elon Musk says 'cannot move forward' with $44 billion deal until Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal clarifies numbers on spam accounts

He further wrote, "... Twitter's CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5% (spam accounts). This deal cannot move forward until he does."

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.