England-based retail company Tesco intends to recruit around 1,000 people for its technology centres in Bengaluru over the course of the next year as part of expanding its operations in India.

Different profiles such as software engineers, system engineers, data scientists, product managers, architects, financial specialists, and experts in robotic process automation (RPA) will be hired during the recruitment drive. These technology centres mostly hire highly competent and experienced individuals, as opposed to IT services organisations that hire thousands of newcomers every year.

Tesco’s expansion journey has been centred on its Bengaluru headquarters. Tesco Technology’s establishment in Bengaluru is home to a group of creative thinkers, inventors, and problem solvers who share a passion for leveraging technology to help consumers in their UK stores with real-world issues.

The team has been utilizing the cloud, blockchain, mixed reality (AR/VR), mobile development, IoT (internet of things), and computer vision to improve the retail experience, product lifecycle management, and trade planning.

Tesco’s operations in India mostly contribute to the company’s technological prowess, despite the fact that it also operates Star Bazaar, a retail outlet, through a partnership with the Tata Group. Currently, Tesco Business Services (TBS) and Tesco Technology together employ roughly 4,000 people in Bengaluru, as per a report in Financial Express.

According to Sumit Mitra, CEO of Tesco Business Services and Tesco Bengaluru, the group’s activities are led by Tesco Business Services, which also serves as a conduit between a decision and the final consumer. The company deals with issues like maintaining the highest levels of accuracy and turnaround time for all of their products, choosing the appropriate prices, promotions, marketing, supply, and distribution, planning across all of their stores, and helping their clients whenever they need assistance.

Tesco began operations in Bengaluru in 2004 in order to facilitate standardisation, provide centralised capabilities, and provide a transformational experience for its international clients. With their main bases in Bengaluru, Dundee, Budapest, Waterford and Krakow, TBS and Tesco Technology operate on a hub-and-spoke model throughout six major countries including India, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Scotland, and the Republic of Ireland.

