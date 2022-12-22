Tata Projects is going to hire about 400 fresh graduates from India’s top engineering and government polytechnic colleges in 2022-23. The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) arm of the Tata Group is increasing its intake from these educational institutes this year. The majority of the graduates among the campus hires are from the electrical, mechanical, and civil branch of engineering. Out of 400 graduates, 255 are going to be hired from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs). The remaining are going to be diploma holders from government polytechnic colleges. This development was notified by Ganesh Chandan, Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO) of Tata Projects to the Economic Times.

The company recruited 250 graduates, including about 80 from IITs and NITs in 2021-22. Tata Projects has recruited 1,000 graduate engineers and science graduates in the last five years to its permanent workforce of 5,700. Ganesh Chandan stated about the development, “Given our existing order book and the new order wins, the visibility is very good. We want to continue to build home-grown talent.”

The company pays nearly Rs 17 lakh per year to fresh engineers from leading institutes, according to the Tata Projects CHRO. The firm has been increasing the number of female graduates it hires from engineering institutes every year. This year, women account for around 25 per cent of the intake. Women accounted for 3 per cent of the workforce five years ago on a base of about 4,000 employees. This proportion has now increased to 8 per cent. Chandan stated that their target is to move the number to 12 per cent in the next two years.

Tata Projects aim to hire 50 per cent of women from the campuses in the coming years. According to Chandan, women-centric measures, particularly regarding safety, are in place. The Tata Projects CHRO also said that the company is taking about 105 engineers from the IITs this year, which is their highest intake ever. The corporation hires from the Calicut, Warangal, Surathkal, Silchar and Surat NITs. For the IITs, it is recruiting people from the Bombay, Kharagpur, Madras, Kanpur, Roorkee and BHU campuses. The firm also recruits from government polytechnic colleges where the young diploma holders serve as the first-level supervisors.

