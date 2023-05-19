Tata BEST-ed: SC upholds BEST’s decision to disqualify Tata Motors’ from tender for 1400 electric buses

In a major jolt to Tata Motors, the Supreme Court on May 19 dismissed the company’s plea challenging its disqualification from a tender to supply 1400 electric buses to Mumbai.

The heavy vehicles giant had earlier challenged the decision of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) to award the contract to Hyderabad-based Evey Trans.

In effect the SC order also vindicated BEST’s decision of having decided the contract in favour of Evey.

Earlier, Mumbai High Court had ordered that BEST issue a fresh tender for the contract, faulting the tender order.

BEST and Evey had moved the Supreme Court against the HC order and the apex court had on July 14 granted an interim stay on the HC order.

According to Moneycontrol, Tata Motors is yet to issue a statement on the SC’s order. At noon, Tata Motors’ stock was quoting at Rs 520.40 on the NSE, up 2.35 percent from the previous close.

