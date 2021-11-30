Twitter's outgoing CEO Jack Dorsey announced that 37-year old Parag Agrawal, an IIT Mumbai and Stanford University alumnus, will be the company's new chief executive as he stepped down after 16 years at the company that he co-founded and helmed

Parag Agrawal, who will be helming microblogging giant — Twitter, joins the list of Indian-origin executives helming United States-based global firms.

On Monday, outgoing CEO Jack Dorsey announced his decision to step away and appointed 37-year-old Agrawal, an IIT Mumbai and Stanford University alumnus, as the new head of the microblogging giant.

In his announcement, Dorsey wrote, “The board ran a rigorous process considering all options and unanimously appointed Parag. He's been my choice for some time given how deeply he understands the company and its needs.

“Parag has been behind every critical decision that helped turn this company around. He's curious, probing, rational, creative, demanding, self-aware, and humble. He leads with heart and soul, and is someone I learn from daily. My trust in him as our CEO is bone deep.”

With his ascension, Agrawal joins the likes of Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella and many others.

Here’s a list of other Indian executives.

Sundar Pichai

Who doesn’t know Sundar Pichai? Joining the global search giant in 2004, Pichai was named as CEO of the newly organised Google, becoming only the third chief executive of the company after former CEO Eric Schmidt and co-founder Larry Page. In December 2019, Pichai became the CEO of Google's parent company Alphabet.

Satya Nadella

In February 2014, Microsoft veteran Satya Nadella was named CEO of the technology giant at the age of 46.

Nadella, who took over as the third CEO of the Redmond-based firm, made history by becoming the first Indian to head the world's largest software firm in its 38-year history.

A cricket enthusiast, Hyderabad-born Nadella, who had joined Microsoft in 1992, previously served as the Executive Vice President of Cloud and Enterprise Group.

Arvind Krishna

Indian-born technology executive Arvind Krishna was named Chief Executive Officer of American IT giant IBM in January last year after a "world-class succession process". Outgoing chief Virginia Rometty had described Krishna as the right CEO for the next era at IBM and well-positioned to lead the company into the cloud and cognitive era. Krishna, 59, had joined IBM in 1990 and has an undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and a PhD. in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Shantanu Narayen

The CEO of Adobe since 2007, Shantanu Narayen earned a bachelor's degree in electronics and communication engineering from the University College of Engineering, Osmania University in Hyderabad. He did a master's in Computer Science from Bowling Green State University in Ohio. He later received an MBA from the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley.

Indra Nooyi

Indra Nooyi, the former chief executive offer, has consistently ranked among the world's most powerful women. In 2014, she was ranked number 13 on the Forbes list of the 100 Most Powerful Women.

Nooyi, who joined PepsiCo in 1994, was named CEO in 2006, replacing Steven Reinemund, becoming the fifth CEO in PepsiCo's 44-year history.

Anjali Sud

Been with the company since 2014, Anjali Sud, who took over in 2017, has been credited with giving Vimeo a new lease of life by transforming it from an alternative of YouTube to a software platform that offers companies tools with which they can create, manage and share high-quality videos across platforms. She holds degrees from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and the Harvard Business School.

Jayshree Ullal

Jayshree Ullal, raised in New Delhi, joined Arista in October 2008 and in June 2014, Ullal led Arista Networks to an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ANET. Jayshree was named one of Barron’s “World’s Best CEOs” in 2018 and one of Fortune’s “Top 20 Business persons” in 2019.

Ajay Banga

Born in Pune, Ajay Banga in April 2010 was named Mastercard's president and chief executive officer. Banga succeeded Robert W Selander, who had been CEO since March 1997.

Banga was also appointed by former US president Barack Obama in 2015 as a member of the President's Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations.

With inputs from agencies

