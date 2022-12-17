India’s largest wine manufacturer, Sula Vineyards, will declare the allotment of its initial public offering (IPO) today, 19 December. Reimbursements will commence on 20 December, while the allotted shares will be deposited to investors’ Demat accounts on 21 December. On 22 December, Sula Vineyards’ IPO shares will be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The Rs 960.35 crore IPO opened for public subscription from 12 to 14 December. Data showed the company got bids for approximately 4.38 crore (4,38,35,526) shares against the 1.88 crores (1.88,30,372) shares on offer.

As compared to the shares reserved for non-institutional investors that were subscribed 1.51 times, the issue designated for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received 4.13 times subscriptions. The segment for the retail investors was subscribed 1.65 times. The promoter, investors, and other stakeholders had collectively offered 26,900,532 equity shares for sale in the IPO. Prior to the IPO, the winemaker earned more than Rs 288.10 crore from 22 anchor investors.

Investors can determine the status of their Sula Vineyards share allocation on the BSE website or the IPO registrar’s (KFin Technologies) portal.

Steps to check on the BSE website:

Visit the official BSE site, https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

From the menu, choose Sula Vineyards IPO. The company’s name will be published once the share allotment status is finalized.

Enter your designated Sula Vineyards IPO application number.

Key in your Permanent Account Number (PAN card number).

To verify the captcha, click on “I’m not a robot”

Hit the ‘Submit’ button. The allotment status for the Sula Vineyard’s initial public offering will be visible on the display.

Steps to check on the IPO Registrar:

Go to the KFin Technologies website, https://kcas.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

From the dropdown menu, select ‘Sula Vineyards IPO’.

Choose any of the following methods- Application number, Application ID or PAN Number.

Type in the application details.

Complete the captcha challenge and submit it to view the Sula Vineyards IPO status.

Analysts claim that the Sula Vineyards IPO might not be too fruitful. In the grey market, Sula shares were selling at a modest discount to the anticipated final issue price of Rs 357 per share on Friday, as per a Moneycontrol report. The price range for the offering was between Rs. 340 and Rs. 357 apiece.

As of March 2022, Sula Vineyards was India’s largest wine producer and distributor. A variety of brands, including Sula (the firm’s signature product), RASA, Dindori, The Source, Satori, Madera & Dia, are marketed by the company. Currently, it has four owned and two leased manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra and Karnataka that make 56 different labels of wines under 13 different brands.

