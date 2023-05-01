Stock Market Holiday Today: NSE, BSE to remain closed today for Maharashtra Day

Stock Market Holiday Today: Indian stock market will remain closed today, 1 May, on account of Maharashtra Day. This means no trading activity will occur today at the Indian Stock Market. Trading on both NSE and BSE will remain shut for the entire day on 1 May 2023.

According to the official website of BSE – bseindia.com – the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, SLB Segment, Currency Derivatives Segment, and Interest Rate Derivatives Segment will also remain shut today for the Maharashtra Day celebration.

Will Commodity Market open today?

Trading in the Commodity Derivatives and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) segments will remain suspended in the morning session, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, but will resume in the evening session at 5:00 pm. This means that there will be no trading on the MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) or the NCDEX (National Commodity Exchange) from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Stock market holidays in May 2023

There will only be just one trading holiday falling in May, which is today on 1 May, and there will be no action at NSE and BSE. On 28 June 2023, there will be stock market holiday for Bakri Id celebration. No stock market holiday will be there in July this year.

The next stock market holiday after Bakri Id would fall on 15th August 2023 for the Independence Day celebration.

Stock market timing

The Indian stock market on normal days opens at 9:15 AM. Trading activities at NSE and BSE continues till 3:30 PM. Pre-open session starts at morning 9:00 AM and it ends after 15 minutes at 9:15 AM.

Benchmark indices reversed the trend last week, climbing more than 2%, and analysts expect the interim rally to continue as investors monitor fourth-quarter results and global trends.

