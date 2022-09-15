You won't receive a refund until your ITR has been processed and verified. You can check your refund status online to know the progress

The deadline to file the income tax return (ITR) for Assessment Year(AY) 2022–23 or Financial Year(FY) 2021–22 was 31 July 2022. The majority of people have already submitted their tax returns. More than 6.16 crore ITRs for AY 2022–23 have been submitted up until 11 September, according to the most recent information available on the income tax website. More than 5 crore ITRs have already been handled by the tax department. Taxpayers’ top concern after filing their returns is getting their tax refund. Some taxpayers have not yet gotten their refunds. If you are one of them, here’s the reason behind your delayed IT refund.

You will receive your tax refund only after your ITR has been processed and verified. After your return has been processed, you will receive a message from the Income Tax Department concerning the same.

If your income tax return has been processed and the refund has been verified but is still pending, you should determine the status of the refund. You can check the progress of your refund on the NSDL website or the income tax e-filing website.

Steps to check refund status through the NSDL website:

Visit the NSDL site

Key in your PAN number and relevant Assessment Year.

Complete the captcha challenger and hit the ‘Submit’ button.

A window will appear to show the status of your tax refund. If it says “No record found,” the refund has not yet been generated by the Income Tax Department.

Steps to check refund status via income tax e-filing website:

Visit the tax e-filing site

Log in to the portal by using your PAN number and Password.

Look for the e-file option and click on Income Tax returns under it.

Click on ‘view filed returns’ to find the status.

The income tax refund could be delayed if there was a problem with pre-validating your bank account or if your PAN card was not linked to your bank account. The income tax refund won’t be credited to your bank account if you haven’t pre-validated it. To confirm that your PAN is successfully linked to your bank account, you must contact your bank. Additionally, if your refund has failed, you can submit a refund re-issue request using the Income Tax e-filing portal.

