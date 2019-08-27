SpiceJet launches four-day domestic sale, fares starting at Rs 1,299 for popular destinations

Budget carrier SpiceJet has launched its four-day sale from Thursday offering low fares starting from Rs 1,299 on the popular domestic routes in a bid to attract domestic flyers. The airline offers international fares as low as Rs 3,999 as part of the Desh-Videsh Ghoomo sale.

The fares under the scheme are all-inclusive, says the airline.

Accordingly, the sale will be open till midnight 30 August 2019. The travel period under the sale offer is till 31 March 2020.

The domestic routes on which SpiceJet offers low fares under the sale scheme include Chennai-Bengaluru,

Guwahati-Bagdogra, Bagdogra-Guwahati and Jammu-Srinagar.

On Monday, SpiceJet announced the all-inclusive one-way fares beginning from Rs 3,999 for international destinations such as Colombo from Chennai and Dhaka from Kolkata and Guwahati, said a report in India Today. Besides this, the fare from Kochi to Male starts at Rs 4,299, Bangkok-Kolkata Rs 4,699, Dubai-Mumbai Rs 5,399, Mumbai-Bangkok Rs 6,899 and Bangkok-Delhi Rs 7,199 among others, the report said.

SpiceJet says that there is limited inventory under the offer, and seats will be available on a first-come-first-served basis. Besides this, the offer is for non-stop flights.

This offer can't be combined with any other offers and not applicable on group bookings says the airline adding fares are refundable with normal cancellation charges.

In July this year, SpiceJet had come out with 'Monsoon Sale' scheme offering domestic flight tickets starting at Rs 888 and international tickets at Rs 3,499.

Early this month, SpiceJet posted its biggest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 261.7 crore, as it flew more passengers and raised fares in the wake of the collapse of Jet Airways.

The carrier had a net loss of Rs 38.1 crore in the year-ago period.

In the latest June quarter, the no-frills airline posted a total income of Rs 3,145.3 crore as compared to Rs 2,253.3 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, according to a release.