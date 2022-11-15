Mumbai: Sensex was down over 175 points, while Nifty was below 18,300- mark during the early trade hours on Tuesday. The benchmark indices opened in the green but gave up their initial gains and turned choppy to trade lower.

At 11:09 IST, the BSE Sensex was down 175.79 points or 0.29 per cent to trade at 61,448.36, while the broader NSE Nifty was trading 44.25 points or 0.24 per cent down at 18,284.90.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 158.85 points to 61,783 during the start of the trade today. The broader NSE Nifty had advanced 49 points to 18,378.15.

From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major winners in early deals. ITC, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma and HDFC were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were quoting higher, while Seoul traded lower.

Wall Street had ended in the negative territory on Monday.

“The strongest tailwind for equity markets globally is the peaking of inflation in the US and the possibility of a slower pace of rate hikes. In tune with this trend, CPI inflation in India, too, has declined to 6.7 per cent in October from 7.4 per cent in September,” V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said.

“The decline in crude to USD 92 (per barrel) is another positive. All these can take the Nifty to a new record, but in typical market characteristics, it may not happen when the consensus expects it to happen,” Vijayakumar added.

The BSE benchmark had declined 170.89 points or 0.28 per cent to settle at 61,624.15 on Monday. The Nifty dipped 20.55 points or 0.11 per cent to finish at 18,329.15.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.13 per cent lower at USD 93.02 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net buyers on Monday as they bought shares worth Rs 1,089.41 crore, as per exchange data.

With inputs from PTI

