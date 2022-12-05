SBI Festive Home Loan Offer offers 15-30 bps discount; check which deal is best for you

The State Bank of India has been offering lucrative deals on various types of home loans thanks to the SBI Home Loan festive offer. The festive deal, which started on 4 October, is set to end in less than two months on 31 January 2023. The SBI is offering discounts in the range of 15 to 30 basis points as part of its offer. Home loans are provided at as low as 8.40 per cent interest. The bank has waived processing costs for standard house loans and top-up loans. It should be remembered that the interest rates for SBI home loans differ from borrower to borrower based on their CIBIL score. The interest rates on home loans decrease as your credit score improves.

Standard Home Loans:

As per the offer, SBI has reduced its standard interest rate of 8.55 per cent by 15 basis points for borrowers with credit scores of at least 800. The bank is giving customers with credit scores between 750 and 799 a 25 basis point discount, lowering the interest rate to 8.40 per cent from 8.65 per cent. The interest rate on house loans has been dropped from 8.75 per cent to 8.55 per cent for CIBIL scores between 700 and 749 owing to a 20 basis point discount. The difference between the floor rate and the EBR is 15 basis points. Currently, the EBR stands at 8.55 per cent.

The interest rate on house loans stays the same for customers with credit scores below 700. The interest rate remains 8.85 per cent for CIBIL scores between 650 and 699, 9.5 per cent for CIBIL scores between 550 and 649, and 8.75 per cent for NTC/NO CIBIL/-1. Additionally, for female borrowers and those who hold salary accounts for Privilege, Shaurya, and Apon Ghar, the discounted rates include a 5 basis point discount.

Loan against property:

On certain credit scores, the bank gives a 30 basis point discount on house loans secured by real estate. Borrowers with credit scores of 800 or higher will pay an interest rate of 10 per cent rather than the standard of 10.30 per cent, while borrowers with scores of 750–799 will pay a rate of 10.10 per cent as opposed to the standard 10.40 per cent, and borrowers with scores of 700–749 will pay a rate of 10.20 per cent compared to the standard 10.50 per cent.

The other costs remain the same as they were previously. The bank has been charging a rate of 10.60 per cent for scores between 650 and 699, 10.70 per cent for scores between 550 and 649, and 10.50 per cent for NTC/NO CIBIL/-1.

Top-up home loans:

For top-up loans, SBI is providing customers with credit ratings between 700 and 800 with a 15 basis point discount. As opposed to the industry benchmark of 8.95 per cent, SBI charges 8.80 per cent interest for credit scores over or equal to 800, 8.90 per cent for scores between 750 and 799, and 9 per cent for scores between 700 and 749. Rates for people with CIBIL scores of 650 to 699, 550 to 649, and NTC/NO CIBIL/-1 stay at 9.25 per cent, 9.55 per cent, and 9.15 per cent, respectively.

