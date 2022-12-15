The State Bank of India (SBI) Cards and Payment Services has revised some rules for its SimplyCLICK Cardholders. SBI credit card rules are going to change from January 2023 for certain cardholders. As per the bank’s Cards and Payment Services, two changes regarding the redemption of vouchers and reward points will come into effect from next year. SBI has notified that the Cleartrip vouchers given to the SimplyCLICK Cardholders on “hitting online spend milestones” must be redeemed in one transaction only and cannot be clubbed with another voucher or offer. This rule will come into effect on 6 January next year. Customers can avail a maximum discount of Rs 2,000 through the voucher/coupon code.

Accrual of 10X Reward Points on spending done at Amazon.in via SimplyCLICK/SimplyCLICK Advantage SBI Card is going to be changed to 5X Reward Points, effective from 1 January 2023. The card will continue accruing 10X Reward Points on transactions done at Cleartrip, EazyDiner, Apollo 24X7, BookMyShow, Lenskart, and Netmeds.

SBI’s terms and conditions for availing Cleartrip voucher/coupon code:

Cleartrip and SBI are not to be held responsible in case the voucher/coupon code is lost, stolen, or misused.

The voucher/coupon code will be valid only for online bookings done on www.cleartrip.com or on Cleartrip Mobile App for domestic or international flights.

The voucher/coupon code won’t be applied on ticket bookings for infants below two years. Additionally, an adult should be accompanying the child in case of booking for infants.

The coupon/voucher code will remain valid for four months from the date of receipt of the code.

Cleartrip has the right to deny the offer or cancel the booking in case of any abuse or misuse of the offer by the customer.

The voucher/coupon code cannot be refunded, replaced, revalidated, or exchanged for cash.

To know about the terms and conditions in detail, have a look at this notice here https://www.sbicard.com/sbi-card-en/assets/docs/pdf/cleartrip-coupon-updated-TC.pdf. It should be noted that these terms and conditions are governed by Indian laws. The courts in Bengaluru are going to have exclusive jurisdiction over any disputes/matters regarding them.

