SBI allows family pensioners to submit Life Certificate via video call, here’s how 

The State Bank of India (SBI), the leading bank in India, began offering video life certificates to pensioners. The process will be free and paperless for pensioners who use this instrument to submit their life certificates virtually through video from their homes. The SBI Pension Seva mobile app or website now allows family pensioners to use the services. Now, the lender has come up with a Twitter video where it has described the entire procedure. The caption of the post explained, “Video Life Certificates with ease. Now even family pensioners can avail of the services via the SBI Pension Seva Mobile App or website.” It further attached a PDF which has more details about the new features of SBI Video Life Certificates.

Eligibility:

The feature is available to all public retirees whose pension is processed and paid for by the State Bank of India (SBI). However, there are some other criteria. They are mentioned below:

The customer must be a resident of any location inside the geographical territory of India.

Pensioners who have already seeded their Aadhaar Cards with their pension accounts.

Users who have submitted their life certificates for the last year.

Requirements:

The customer should have access to a Smartphone, Tablet, Laptop or PC with a Web camera and Headphones. Stable internet connectivity is also required to run the process smoothly while interacting live with SBI officials. The ambient light must be sufficient and the video quality needs to be clear. Notably, the customer must possess a valid PAN Card to avail this facility.

Steps to follow while submitting Video Life Certificates:

Visit https://pensionseva.sbi// or download the PensionSeva App alternatively to initiate the procedure.

Log in and select “Video LC.”

Key in your SBI pension account number and the received OTP.

Include relevant certificates.

Click “Start Journey” after reading and accepting the terms and conditions.

Keep the original PAN Card accessible and then, click “I’m ready.”

Grant necessary permissions to begin a video call.

As soon as an SBI representative is available, your interaction will begin. As an alternative, you can arrange the interaction at a time that is convenient for you.

The assigned representative will request you to read out the four-digit verification code displayed on your screen.

The official will also snap a picture of you and your PAN card.

The message that the information has been recorded will be delivered to the Pensioner when the session has come to a close. An SMS with the status will be sent to the pensioner’s registered mobile phone.

The Union government recently launched a statewide campaign to encourage retirees to submit digital life certificates (DLCs), also known as Jeevan Pramaan. Pensioners can avoid the inconvenience of physically presenting their life certificates at a bank or before the pension disbursing authorities thanks to DLCs.

