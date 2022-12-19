Samara Capital looking to buy Aditya Birla Capital’s insurance broking arm: Report

For Samara, entering the financial services sector is a crucial part of its strategy. The company is among the leading mid-market private equity companies in India, as stated on its official website. Samara Capital focuses on long-term business ownership and value creation while leading a positive impact for all of its stakeholders. It was founded in 2007 and has made an investment of over $1 billion since its inception. According to the corporation, its investors include family offices and high quality institutional investors around the globe.

On the other hand, ABIBL is among the leading composite insurance brokers in India as per its official website. The corporation has been licensed by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). It offers insurance broking, reinsurance solutions and advisory services to companies. It has relations with Indian insurers along with global insurers operating in India, the Middle East as well as South and South-East Asia.

According to ABIBL, It aims to deliver customised and cost-effective risk management, placement, and claims management solutions. The firm had a revenue of Rs 595 crore and a premium of nearly Rs 4852 crore as of 31 March 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.