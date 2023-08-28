RIL AGM 2023: Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani appointed to Reliance board; Nita Ambani steps down

The Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Monday recommended appointment of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani on its board of directors. Nita Ambani to step down from RIL board, however, she will continue as chairperson of Reliance Foundation.

The board of Reliance met ahead of the company’s 46th annual general meeting to approve the appointment of RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s children – Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani as the “non-executive directors of the company,” the firm said in a stock exchange filing.

In a release, RIL said, “The Board of Directors of RIL, at its meeting held today (28 August), on the recommendation of the Human Resources, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, considered and recommended to the shareholders for approval of appointment of Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani as Non-Executive Directors of the Company,.”

“Their appointment will take effect from the date they assume office after approval by the shareholders,” the RIL said.

“Their appointment to the Board of RIL will enable RIL to gain from their insights and infuse new ideas, the Board opined,” the company said.

“The Board of Directors also accepted the resignation of Nita Ambani from the Board respecting her decision to devote her energies and time to guide and enable Reliance Foundation to make even greater impact in India,” it added.

As the chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani will attend all the RIL Board meetings as a permanent invitee to the Board “so that the company can continue to benefit from her advice.”

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani is part of the executive leadership teams as a Member of the Board at Reliance Retail Venture Ltd, Reliance Jio and Reliance Foundation (RF), Reliance Foundation Institution of Education and Research, and Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Apart from driving the expansion of Reliance Retail into new categories, geographies and formats she is also actively involved in the work done by Reliance Foundation.

Akash Ambani

Since June 2022, Akash Ambani has been serving as the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL). Before this, he served as non-Executive Director on RJIL board since October 2014. He also serves on the Board of Jio Platforms Limited, Reliance Industries’ digital services business.

At Jio, he leads the creation of products and services that leverage new-age technologies like 5G, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and the Internet of Things to bring about a generational shift in commerce, education, and healthcare across India. Under his leadership, Jio crossed the 100 million subscriber mark in less than six months of its launch in 2016, and today serves over 450 million customers.

Akash Ambani is part of the RJIL Executive Committee, the governing and operating council. He is also a member of the Product Leadership Group and is closely involved in the development of products and all digital services applications.

In addition to the digital services business, Akash Ambani has been part of the leadership team of Reliance Industries’ retail businesses serving on the Board of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited as a Director since October 2014.

Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani has served as a Director on the Boards of Jio Platforms Limited since March 2020, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited since May 2022 and Reliance New Energy Ltd and Reliance New Solar Energy Ltd since June 2021. He has also served on the Board of Reliance Foundation since September 2022.

Anant Ambani is driving the expansion of energy and materials businesses of Reliance Industries and its global operations in renewable and green energy. Under his leadership, Reliance aims to become a Net Carbon Zero company by 2035 by building world-scale capabilities in the production of clean fuels and materials of the future, developing next-generation carbon capture and storage technologies, creating holistic and circular materials businesses, and maximising crude to chemicals conversion.

He is also actively involved in various employee engagement initiatives to bring in a young and vibrant culture. He has been intensely passionate about animal welfare from a very young age and is currently involved with several compassionate initiatives to rehabilitate at-risk animals and providing them care and dignity in their residual life.

Disclaimer: Firstpost is part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.