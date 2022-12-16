Reliance Consumer Products launches its FMCG brand, Independence in Gujarat

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) arm and a fully-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), Reliance Consumer Products has launched its own consumer packaged goods brand titled ‘Independence’ in the state of Gujarat on Thursday. Launched with the motive to expand its business in the FMCG market of Gujarat, the company will be directly competing with the likes of other similar companies including Adani Wilmar, Patanjali Foods, ITC Ltd, and Tata Consumer Products Ltd. Notably, the company also plans to develop Gujarat as a ‘go-to-market’ state for carrying out its business in the FMCG category.

With that said, as a part of its new brand, Reliance will bring a variety of commodities like daily staples, processed food, and other daily essentials like edible oils, pulses, and grains, among others at high quality and affordable prices. This product portfolio was also introduced to consumers and kirana partners.

In a release issued by the company on Thursday, it states that the company will begin with Gujarat and is also preparing for a national roll-out for the brand.

“In the months ahead, the company plans to step up the launch to cover FMCG retailers across Gujarat,” it added.

RRVL director, Isha Ambani while speaking on the occasion said, “I am happy to announce the launch of our own FMCG brand, Independence, which brings a wide choice of high quality and affordable products including edible oils, pulses, grains, packaged foods, and other daily need products.”

She further mentioned that the brand will stand for truly Indian solutions for real Indian problems by adding the slogan of “Kan Kan Mein Bharat.”

Notably, this came months after the RRVL director during the company’s annual general meeting had announced that Reliance would be launching its FMCG business this year.

