RBI’s Clean Note policy: Why the central bank decided to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation
The RBI consistently oversees the quality of currency notes in circulation and establishes criteria for determining their acceptability
The primary objective of the Clean Note Policy is to provide the public with currency notes and coins of high quality, equipped with enhanced security features, while simultaneously removing soiled notes from circulation. As part of the clean note policy, banks and financial institutions are obligated to remove worn-out or damaged notes from circulation and replace them with fresh ones.
The RBI consistently oversees the quality of currency notes in circulation and establishes criteria for determining their acceptability. The central bank released a significant portion of Rs 2,000 denomination notes before March 2017. These notes have now reached the end of their expected lifespan of four-five years.
As a component of its clean note policy, RBI issued a statement in December 2013, instructing banks to exchange even soiled notes from non-customers and distribute only high-quality clean notes to the public. The introduction of the Rs 2,000 note took place in November 2016 as per Section 24(1) of The RBI Act, 1934. The primary purpose behind its issuance was to promptly fulfil the currency needs of the economy after the withdrawal of legal tender status from Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. Once this objective was achieved and a satisfactory quantity of notes in other denominations became available, the printing of Rs 2,000 notes ceased in the fiscal year 2018-19.
