RBI monetary policy: Central bank extends moratorium on loans for another 3 months till August

Press Trust of India May 22, 2020 13:36:43 IST

Mumbai: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday extended the moratorium on payment of loans by another three months till August to provide much-needed relief to borrowers whose income has been hit due to the coronavirus crisis.

In March, the central bank had allowed a three-month moratorium on payment of all term loans due between 1 March, 2020, and 31 May, 2020.

Accordingly, the repayment schedule and all subsequent due dates, as also the tenor for such loans, were shifted across the board by three months.

As a result of this moratorium, individuals' EMI repayments of loans taken were not deducted from their bank accounts, providing much-needed liquidity.

The EMI payments will restart only once the moratorium time period expires on 31 August.

Updated Date: May 22, 2020 13:36:43 IST



