Stock market today LIVE Updates: Sensex drops over 350 points, Nifty below 9,000; moratorium on term loans extended till 31 August

'Repo rate cut will reduce borrowing costs'

The Repo rate at 4 percent is going to drastically reduce the borrowing cost and contribute to demand generation, said Kaushal Agarwal, Chairman, The Guardians Real Estate Advisory.

The banks should immediately pass on the reduction in the repo to ensure the objectives of demand creation and liquidity infusion are achieved, he said.

"The extension of moratorium on loans by another 3 months will help institutions and individuals alike in battling the ongoing crisis. The much required liquidity in the market place is also going to get a boost from the measures announced by RBI today. We would also urge the government to focus on reducing the high transaction cost, the same will go a long way in revival of the real estate sector post the lockdown," said Agarwal.