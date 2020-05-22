You are here:
Stock market today LIVE Updates: Sensex drops over 350 points, Nifty below 9,000; moratorium on term loans extended till 31 August

May 22, 2020 11:06:39 IST
  • 11:06 (IST)

    'Repo rate cut will reduce borrowing costs'

    The Repo rate at 4 percent is going to drastically reduce the borrowing cost and contribute to demand generation, said Kaushal Agarwal, Chairman, The Guardians Real Estate Advisory.

    The banks should immediately pass on the reduction in the repo to ensure the objectives of demand creation and liquidity infusion are achieved, he said.

    "The extension of moratorium on loans by another 3 months will help institutions and individuals alike in battling the ongoing crisis. The much required liquidity in the market place is also going to get a boost from the measures announced by RBI today. We would also urge the government to focus on reducing the high transaction cost, the same will go a long way in revival of the real estate sector post the lockdown," said Agarwal.

  • 11:03 (IST)

    Proactive step by RBI, says Equirius Capital

    With the global economy headed towards recession, lockdown impacting government revenues and with the expected inflation heading below 4 percent, it is a proactive step by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to reduce policy rates by 40 bps and enabling measures for stability of financial markets, access to finance for all and overall financial stability, SAID Vinay Pai, Head-Fixed Income, Equirus Capital.

  • 10:58 (IST)

    Maruti Suzuki ties up with Cholamandalam Investment

  • 10:57 (IST)

    Rupee falls 24 paise to 75.85 in early trade

    The rupee depreciated 24 paise to 75.85 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday tracking weak domestic equities and strengthening American currency overseas.

    Traders said the weakness in the local unit was largely due to correction in domestic equities and strengthening of the US dollar. Moreover, rising coronavirus cases in the country and US-China trade tensions weighed on the local unit.

    The rupee opened weak at 75.72 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 75.85, down 24 paise over its last close.

    It had settled at 75.61 against the US dollar on Thursday.

  • 10:48 (IST)

    Sensex falls 350 points, Nifty below 9,000 after RBI's repo rate cut announcement

    Sensex dropped 359.95 points or 1.16 percent to 30,572.95 while the Nifty was down 109.80 points or 1.21 percent at 8,996.45 even as the monetary policy committee cuts the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4 percent.

    This was a surprise move by RBI since the MPC meet was scheduled in the first week of June.

  • 10:39 (IST)

    Term loan moratorium to be extended till 31 August: RBI

    The loan moratorium will be extended till 31 August, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

    This makes it a six month moratorium. He added that the lending institutions are being permitted to restore the margins for working capital to the origin level by 31 March 2021.

  • 10:36 (IST)

    Exports suffer worst fall in 30 years: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

  • 10:28 (IST)

    GDP growth may remain in negative zone this fiscal: RBI

  • 10:24 (IST)

    COVID-19 Impact: Private consumption takes a hit

    The biggest blow from COVID-19 came from private consumption slump with consumer durables production falling 33 percent in March 2020, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

    There is a collapse in demand in both urban and rural demand since March 2020, says Shaktikanta Das. This, he said, has taken a toll on fiscal revenues. Volume of world trade can shrink by 13-32 percent this year, the governor said

  • 10:22 (IST)

    Food inflation now under pressure

    As far as food inflation is concerned, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that food inflation which had eased from January 2020 peak in February and March has now surged to 8.6 percent in April.

    Here, he said that price of vegetables, oilseeds, and milk emerged as pressure points.

Washington: Asian shares were set for another retreat on Friday as US.-China tensions curbed investor risk appetite and caused global equity markets to stumble.

Hong Kong futures  fell 1.59 percent and Nikkei futures were trading below the Nikkei 225 index's previous close, pointing to opening loss of 0.1 percent.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures  eased 0.13 percent.

Representational image. Reuters.

Global equities pulled back after Beijing was set to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong. The move drew a warning from President Donald Trump, who said the United States would react 'very strongly' against it.

The back-and-forth between the world’s two largest economies stoked worries that the tensions could threaten 'Phase 1'” of a US-China trade deal reached early this year. That prompted Wall Street shares to slip from the two-month highs made in the previous session on hopes of a economic recovery as governments began to lift their coronavirus restrictions.

The majority of the 11 S&P sector indexes declined, leaving the main benchmark S&P 500 down 0.78 percent. Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.41 percent and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.97 percent.

The US dollar, seen as a safe-haven, rose amid those concerns. The dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against six major currencies, was up 0.1 percent.

Spot gold also typically seen as a risk-off option, was little-changed after losses of 1 percent as investors booked profits or opted for cash.

Brazil’s real BRBY jumped after the central bank said it was ready to increase support for the currency. The country is expected to soon become the second-worst hit globally by the pandemic as cases approach 300,000.

Updated Date: May 22, 2020 11:06:39 IST



