Stock market today LIVE Updates: Sensex drops over 350 points, Nifty below 9,000; moratorium on term loans extended till 31 August
Washington: Asian shares were set for another retreat on Friday as US.-China tensions curbed investor risk appetite and caused global equity markets to stumble.
Hong Kong futures fell 1.59 percent and Nikkei futures were trading below the Nikkei 225 index's previous close, pointing to opening loss of 0.1 percent.
Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures eased 0.13 percent.
Global equities pulled back after Beijing was set to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong. The move drew a warning from President Donald Trump, who said the United States would react 'very strongly' against it.
The back-and-forth between the world’s two largest economies stoked worries that the tensions could threaten 'Phase 1'” of a US-China trade deal reached early this year. That prompted Wall Street shares to slip from the two-month highs made in the previous session on hopes of a economic recovery as governments began to lift their coronavirus restrictions.
The majority of the 11 S&P sector indexes declined, leaving the main benchmark S&P 500 down 0.78 percent. Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.41 percent and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.97 percent.
The US dollar, seen as a safe-haven, rose amid those concerns. The dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against six major currencies, was up 0.1 percent.
Spot gold also typically seen as a risk-off option, was little-changed after losses of 1 percent as investors booked profits or opted for cash.
Brazil’s real BRBY jumped after the central bank said it was ready to increase support for the currency. The country is expected to soon become the second-worst hit globally by the pandemic as cases approach 300,000.
Updated Date: May 22, 2020 11:06:39 IST
Highlights
'Repo rate cut will reduce borrowing costs'
The Repo rate at 4 percent is going to drastically reduce the borrowing cost and contribute to demand generation, said Kaushal Agarwal, Chairman, The Guardians Real Estate Advisory.
The banks should immediately pass on the reduction in the repo to ensure the objectives of demand creation and liquidity infusion are achieved, he said.
"The extension of moratorium on loans by another 3 months will help institutions and individuals alike in battling the ongoing crisis. The much required liquidity in the market place is also going to get a boost from the measures announced by RBI today. We would also urge the government to focus on reducing the high transaction cost, the same will go a long way in revival of the real estate sector post the lockdown," said Agarwal.
Proactive step by RBI, says Equirius Capital
With the global economy headed towards recession, lockdown impacting government revenues and with the expected inflation heading below 4 percent, it is a proactive step by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to reduce policy rates by 40 bps and enabling measures for stability of financial markets, access to finance for all and overall financial stability, SAID Vinay Pai, Head-Fixed Income, Equirus Capital.
Rupee falls 24 paise to 75.85 in early trade
The rupee depreciated 24 paise to 75.85 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday tracking weak domestic equities and strengthening American currency overseas.
Traders said the weakness in the local unit was largely due to correction in domestic equities and strengthening of the US dollar. Moreover, rising coronavirus cases in the country and US-China trade tensions weighed on the local unit.
The rupee opened weak at 75.72 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 75.85, down 24 paise over its last close.
It had settled at 75.61 against the US dollar on Thursday.
Sensex falls 350 points, Nifty below 9,000 after RBI's repo rate cut announcement
Sensex dropped 359.95 points or 1.16 percent to 30,572.95 while the Nifty was down 109.80 points or 1.21 percent at 8,996.45 even as the monetary policy committee cuts the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4 percent.
This was a surprise move by RBI since the MPC meet was scheduled in the first week of June.
Term loan moratorium to be extended till 31 August: RBI
The loan moratorium will be extended till 31 August, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.
This makes it a six month moratorium. He added that the lending institutions are being permitted to restore the margins for working capital to the origin level by 31 March 2021.
Exports suffer worst fall in 30 years: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
GDP growth may remain in negative zone this fiscal: RBI
COVID-19 Impact: Private consumption takes a hit
The biggest blow from COVID-19 came from private consumption slump with consumer durables production falling 33 percent in March 2020, says RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.
There is a collapse in demand in both urban and rural demand since March 2020, says Shaktikanta Das. This, he said, has taken a toll on fiscal revenues. Volume of world trade can shrink by 13-32 percent this year, the governor said
Food inflation now under pressure
As far as food inflation is concerned, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that food inflation which had eased from January 2020 peak in February and March has now surged to 8.6 percent in April.
Here, he said that price of vegetables, oilseeds, and milk emerged as pressure points.
Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty at 9,070
The RBI repo rate cut by 40 bps to 4 percent failed to cheer the market as indices continued to stay in the red.
Sensex fell 125.05 points or 0.40 percent to 30,807.85 while the Nifty was down 35.35 points or 0.39 percent at 9,070.90 at around 10.10 am.
Tata Steel, HCL Tech, PowerGrid, Axis Bank, HDFC and Bajaj Auto were the top losers in the Sensex pack.
The major gainers were Ultra Cement, Infosys, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra and SBI.
Gold faces weekly decline on signs of growth picking up
Gold steadied on Friday as an escalation in US-China tensions underpinned bullion’s safe-haven appeal, although positive economic data and easing lockdowns in some countries set up the precious metal for a weekly drop.
Spot gold was trading at $1,727.39 per ounce, having dropped 1.4 percent on Thursday. US gold futures rose 0.3 percent to $1,726.50.
Bullion had rallied to its highest since October 2012 on Monday, but has since lost ground and is now heading for a 0.8 percent weekly decline.
Oil drops after China abandons target for 2020 GDP
Oil prices slumped on Friday after China’s decision to omit an economic growth target for 2020 renewed concerns that the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic will continue to depress fuel demand in the world’s second-largest oil user.
Brent crude fell $1.56, or 4.3 percent, to $34.50 a barrel, after gaining nearly 1 percent on Thursday.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped by $1.79, or 5.3 percent, to $32.13 a barrel, having gained more than 1 percent in the last session.
Hindalco down over 3%; Tata Steel, Eicher Motors among losers
China drops GDP goal
China dropped its annual growth target for the first time on Friday and pledged more government spending as the COVID-19 pandemic hammers the world’s second-biggest economy, setting a sombre tone to this year’s meeting of parliament in Beijing.
The omission from Premier Li Keqiang’s work report marks the first time China has not set a target for gross domestic product (GDP) since the government began publishing such goals in 1990.
The economy shrank 6.8 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, the first contraction in decades, as the outbreak of the new coronavirus, which started in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, paralysed production and hit spending.
Infosys, Zee Entertainment among top gainers
KKR to invest Rs 11,367 cr in Reliance Jio for 2.32% stake
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday announced that private equity firm KKR will invest Rs 11,367 crore in Jio Platforms for a 2.32 percent stake.
This is the fifth big-ticket deal announced by the oil-retail-to-telecom conglomerate in the past month.
“This transaction values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. This is KKR’s largest investment in Asia and will translate into a 2.32 percent equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis,” RIL said in a release on Friday.
Prior to this, General Atlantic on 18 May said it will buy 1.34 percent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 6,598.38 crore, while Vista Equity Partners said on 8 May it will be picking up a 2.32 percent stake for Rs 11,367 crore.
Prior to that, US private equity firm Silver Lake said it will invest Rs 5,655.75 crore in Jio Platforms for a 1.15 percent stake and on April 22, Facebook said it would invest $5.7 billion for a 9.99 percent stake.
With the latest deal, Jio Platforms will get a combined Rs 78,562 crore from the five investments. The RIL unit comprises mostly its telecom business under Reliance Jio Infocomm, which is the largest in the country with more than 388 million subscribers.
Indices open lower; Sensex falls 181 points, Nifty below 9,100-mark
The benchmark indices opened on a negative note with Nifty slipped below 9,100-mark.
The Sensex fell 180.63 points or 0.58 percent to 30,752.27 while the Nifty was down 63.70 points or 0.70 percent at 9,042.55 at around 9.20 am.
Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack falling nearly 2 percent. Other losers included PowerGrid, NTPC, HCL Tech, ONGC and ITC.
The gainers included Infosys, SBI, Reliance, Tech Mahindra and Hero MotoCorp.
Asian markets are trading lower tracking the weak closing from the US markets.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
11:06 (IST)
11:03 (IST)
10:58 (IST)
10:48 (IST)
10:39 (IST)
10:36 (IST)
10:28 (IST)
10:24 (IST)
10:22 (IST)
