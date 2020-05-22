RBI cuts repo rate by 40 bps: It is unexpected like rain in summer; regulatory, monetary measures to boost economy, say experts

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday slashed its key policy rate for a second time this year in an emergency meeting to counter the economic fallout from an ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The central bank cut the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4 percent. The reverse repo rate was also reduced by 40 basis points to 3.35 percent.

Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities, Mumbai

The rate cut will have a limited impact in the short term, but is helpful to revive growth over a longer period. However, the decision to extend the moratorium period by another three months is a significant negative for the private banks both in the medium and long term. The impact on the banking sector will be negative.

Abheek Barua, Chief Economist, HDFC Bank, New Delhi

The off-cycle cut highlights the acute growth concerns that the RBI governor mentioned in his speech. The nimbleness of the RBI and its willingness to keep all options on the table is welcome. The rate cuts were in line with expectations. But the powder needs to be kept dry should the battle turn bloodier. (We are) certainly expecting more cuts of at least 50 bps going forward. The extension of the moratorium was widely anticipated and simply a response to an extension of the lockdown. Exposure limit increases adds to the flexibility of banks to lend and is very much a component of a ‘whatever it takes’ stand.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

We are delighted with the reduction in prime lending rates announced today by the RBI. With a cumulative 115 basis point rate cut by RBI as response to the impact of COVID -19, we are in line with the rate cuts announced by developed economies like USA (150 bps) and UK (65 bps). Given the backdrop of an unprecedented economic situation, we are happy that the RBI has reduced the key policy rate and taken note of rate cut transmission to borrowers. The extension on the moratorium and improved terms will provide a breather to industry and household borrowers alike. It would have been a big respite if the long-standing real estate industry demand for a one - time restructuring of loans was allowed along with the measures announced today. The expected contraction of the GDP is worrisome emanating from a significant drop in private consumption. While the RBI has taken steps to boost liquidity, one of the real challenges remains boosting of demand which we hope that subsequent announcements will address.

Rupa Reg Nitsure, Group Chief Economist, L&T Financial Holdings, Mumbai

There is no doubt that the RBI is doing most of the heavy lifting. However, when growth outlook is highly uncertain, facilitating credit, provision of moratorium and easing of NPA norms are short-term stabilisation measures. No doubt they are badly needed at this juncture, but the RBI will have to think of innovative ways to control the NPA influx and behavioural issues in a post-COVID era. India has not experienced such deep recession earlier, and coping with the help of a fragile financial sector will emerge as the formidable challenge for the RBI.

Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management, Mumbai

This would help in bringing down the market and lending rates mostly at the short end of the curve. The potential reduction in the cost of funds and the extension of moratorium will be supportive of financial stability, which is of extreme importance as of today.We expect rates across the curve to move lower from current levels, though on a risk-adjusted basis, the short- to medium-term would hold better value for long-term investor portfolios. In view of large issues at the primary for the rest of the year, from both central and state governments, the likely gains at the long end may come with elevated risks. The fall in the reverse repo rate would serve as a disincentive to banks who hold huge sums of liquidity to look at alternatives including gilts.

Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist, Anand Rathi Securities, Mumbai

The rate cut of 40 bps is in line with expectations as also the extension of loan moratorium. The measure to convert the moratorium interest payment into a term loan payable in course of FY21 is the most important announcement. This can reduce NPA, at least in the next 12 months. The additional liquidity measures remain rather muted. The RBI also remains circumspect on growth and inflation outlook.

Radhika Rao, Economist, DBS Bank, Singapore

The RBI flagged risks of a negative growth print this year, while holding back on a point target. They expect disinflationary forces to dominate, suggest they open for further reduction in cuts.Transmission will be watched closely with shorter tenor rates already well below the repo rate, given the surplus liquidity conditions, with benchmark-linked lending rates expected to correct down along with adjustments in saving rates.Moratorium on term loans was not only extended but repayment terms (interest payments) relaxed to prevent a cash-squeeze for borrowers. Relief for the bond markets front was absent and until a formal announcement is made, we expect intermittent securities’ purchase as part of liquidity operations to continue.

Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior Economist, Kotak Institutional Equities, Mumbai

The RBI’s decision continues to indicate that they remain proactive. With the indication that the growth will be negative, we continue to see space for some further rate cut though the efficacy of rate cuts will progressively be lower.The extension of the moratorium bodes well. However, broader markets will focus on liquidity measures such as the path of OMO purchases (preferably a calendar) and regulatory measures to ensure both liquidity and solvency concerns are adequately addressed. Also, given the various dislocations that can emerge in the financial sector, markets will be focused on further steps by the RBI to safeguard the banking system (and broader financial system).

Rajat Rajgarhia, MD & CEO, Institutional Equities, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

RBI continues to support on the Monetary front by doing out of turn MPC meets to cut rates. Lowering the cost of capital is some relief in these times. Moratorium extension was expected, considering the economic activity levels. India would need more measures on a continous basis on both fiscal and monetary front to revive the economy from the current phase of negative growth.

Amar Ambani, Senior President and Head of Research – Institutional Equities, Yes Securities

Repo rate cut of 40 bps rate was need of the hour given the depressed economic activity and collapse in demand. However, another RBI rate cut was quite factored in and as a result India 10yr sovereign yields have moved lower by just 10 bps. Nevertheless, equity markets were expecting more from the central bank in terms of incremental Open Market Operations, respite to the banks in terms of not having to MTM HTM portfolio, and so on. Not surprisingly, banking stocks are down in trade. Though this announcement wasn’t a bazooka like the previous policy measures, there have been some positive measures like extension of term loan moratorium and increase in lending limit to corporates.

For banks, the extension of moratorium by another three months has two sides. The clarity on asset quality picture of the lenders will now emerge by March 2021 instead of September 2020. There is a risk of moral hazard issue creeping in, as borrowers who have the ability to pay, may even opt for moratorium. For MFIs and NBFCs catering to bottom of the pyramid customers, the risk of repayment behavior getting disturbed is higher.

Ramesh Nair, CEO and Country Head (India), JLL

The measures announced by the RBI today during the MPC meeting complement the economic stimulus package announced earlier by the Central government and Central Bank to restart the economy through liquidity infusion, fiscal support and reform led investments. There is a strong indication by the Bank to kick-start the economy by fueling demand across sectors including Real estate. Given the current grim economic, the environment underlined by weak demand and supply conditions, RBI has acted prudently to revive demand by facilitating cheaper credit and supply through enabling higher liquidity infusion across key sectors.

The 40 bps further reduction in the repo rate only gives more elbowroom to banks to reduce mortgage rates in favour of the homebuyers. The repo rate is now at 4.0 percent, which is lower than the 4.75 percent rate prevailing during April 2009 - global financial crisis period. A faster transmission of these benefits to the end consumer in the form of lower home loan rates will aid in improving their effective affordability. Further, the reverse repo rate cut from 3.75 percent to 3.35 percent will further disincentivise banks to park the surplus money with RBI, rather inject back into the productive sectors of the economy in the way of higher credit.

Kuntal Sur, Partner and Leader- Financial Risk and Regulation, PwC India

RBI Governor in his third press briefing in the last two months, informed that the world's fifth largest economy may enter in negative territory in FY 2020-2021. To revive the growth RBI has gone for accommodative policy with reducing repo rate by 40 bps. RBI also extended the three-month moratorium of loan repayments, from 1 June to 31 August and pre and post shipment of credits increased from 1 year to 15 months. All these monetary measures are aimed to revive growth in the H2 of FY 21.

Lakshmi Iyer, CIO (Debt) & Head of Products, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company

It’s raining in summer already! That’s the reaction to a surprise rate cut by RBI today where the repo rate was reduced by 40bp to 4 percent and reverse repo consequently is now at 3.35 percent (3.75 percent earlier). There is no doubt that COVID crises and its repercussions on the economic prospects has led the RBI to announce these measures. The downward march of interest rates is likely to gain momentum with this move. The combination of regulatory and monetary measures are indeed the much-needed steroids for the ailing economy. We expect easy liquidity conditions and downward rate movement to anchor bond yields and also ease cost of borrowing for the real sector.

Rohit Poddar, Managing Director, Poddar Housing and Development Ltd.; Joint Secretary, NAREDCO Maharashtra

The economic revival will start with the opening up of the lockdown and a return of the working population to work asap and dealing with the new normal of living with the virus by taking adequate measures. The measures that the RBI is taking to try and boost the economy is positive, however they must insist on transmission of liquidity and the rate cuts to the borrowers from the banks and financial institutions, which is currently not happening as fast as it can be in the context of the pandemic. Furthermore serious and effective steps are required to be taken to boost the demand side of the economy and spur consumption which we hope will happen soon.

Anurag Mathur, CEO, Savills India

The RBI has underscored the magnitude of stress that has crept into the economy as a consequence of the global pandemic. By forecasting a negative GDP growth, as well as highlighting sharp shrinkage in industrial production and export, the RBI governor gave several indicators outlining the difficult path ahead. Considering these challenges, the RBI, as expected has yet again acted positively by lowering the repo rates by 40 bps taking it to 4%. Further, by extending the moratorium by another three months, it aims to ease the financial burden of several mid to small sized businesses, which are faced with negligible cash inflows. Both of these are commendable, under the circumstances.

Lowering the rates may help accelerate the decisions of a section of home buyers, in the next few months, if not immediately. It will also help in reducing the EMI burden of customers during such grave times, provided the banks pass down the rates. However, these measures alone may not create a demand base for the overall revival of the real estate market. A significant advancement on financial, economic and social security will be needed in the medium-term.

Farshid Cooper, MD, Spenta Corporation

In addition to the economic stimulus package announced last week, the announcement of a revision in Repo rates and the extension of the moratorium on term loans provides much needed relief to the economy. The revised repo rate and the extension of moratorium would provide relief to borrowers, especially non-essentials business owners and self-employed as it would be difficult for them to manage their financial needs during this challenging time. This move is likely to further ease the pressure on individuals with serious financial commitments.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO -India, South East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE

The RBI’s move to cut repo rate by 0.4 basis points will have a positive effect on the residential property market. This is a clear step towards reducing lending rates, encouraging liquidity, preserving financial stability and supporting overall economic growth. The reduction in reverse repo rate will encourage banks to lend more and extension of moratorium on EMIs on term loans by another six months and steps to ease cashflow burden on borrowers will improve overall sentiments and market performance. It will also encourage consumers to borrow more from banks due to the lowering of lending rates. We welcome these announcements as they are directed towards infusing liquidity and strengthening consumption, thereby giving a push to economic recovery.

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII

It is encouraging to note that acting in lockstep with the government, RBI decided to cut repo rate by 40 basis points in order to provide the necessary impetus to growth which is expected to turn negative this fiscal. The RBI governor also said that evidence on transmission of rate cuts by banks to customers will be shared. Together with the slew of measures announced to alleviate the stress in financial markets, foreign trade and state government borrowings, it is heartening to note that the central bank once again proactively intervened with a bouquet of prudent steps.

Hardika Shah, Founder & CEO, Kinara Capital

The Moratorium extension will help some MSMEs but overall it will end up increasing the costs for small businesses who struggle to access capital. Clear guidelines on the applicability to NBFCs are still missing which will impact cashflow. The Moratorium could be effective if it is also extended to the NBFCs. However, clarity on this from the RBI is still lacking. The measure that will help the most in boosting the economy is a one-time restructuring being allowed which has not even been considered.

Ram Raheja, Director, S Raheja Realty

The announcement of 40 basis points to 4 per cent is a move directed towards the revival of the economy. The RBI should ensure that the benefits of the same is passed down to the end-consumers by the banks. This step will incentivise the banks to lend more, which inturn will give a boost to the currently flattened demand and infuse liquidity in the ecosystem. Also, the extended moratorium until August 2020 will give relieve the homebuyers going through trying times due to the pandemic. The real estate sector now positively look forward to the details of the promising announcement made by the governor with regards to conversion of the moratorium into a term loan. The Real estate as a sector is a major contributor towards the GDP and enabling measures to ease the complexities faced by the RBI will empower the Indian economy at large.

Manju Yagnik, Vice Chairperson, Nahar Group; Vice President, NAREDCO

With RBI announcing rate cuts, thus maintaining the ‘Accommodative Policy’ stance is a big positive as it indicates their intent to ease the EMI burden of the customers. This reduction in repo rate will encourage prospective homebuyers to move ahead with their plans of investing in a home, thus help in boosting the demand. It will also enable reviving growth in the long-term. RBI's has announced a cut in repo rate by 40 bps, from 4.4 percent to 4 percent and subsequently, the reverse repo rate cut by 40 bps to 3.35 percent. This will reduce the EMI burden of home buyers and discourage banks to park their additional funds with RBI, thus help increasing lending activity.

Veena Sivaramakrishnan, partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.

While borrowers heave a sigh of relief, the Banks and financial institutions will continue to worry. Their access to committed cash flow continues to remain in suspension and in the already stretched system, banks will find it a challenge to meet the growing needs of financing, the demand for which will continue to be on an increase. With IBC suspension being on the anvil, while provisioning and asset classification benefits will extend, banks in India will continue to face a challenge with their assets, especially with the moratorium being further extended. The principle is that any relief to Borrower must commensurate with benefits to the bank. In light of this principle, a 6 month moratorium and the expected suspension of IBC, is likely to hurt the banking and finance sector further.

Virendra Somwanshi, MD & CEO, Motilal Oswal Private Wealth Management

It was a good effort policy by RBI though extension of moratorium is a short term measure and not really long term. Rate cuts and reverse repo rate cut are moves in the right direction but risk aversion by banks is still high. Even though one time loan restructuring would have led to credit rating issues, it would have been a step in the right direction which the market was expecting. Good for companies but banks/NBFCs will be hit in short term particularly when they are staring at higher NPAs. The benchmark yield has fallen by 10 bps and there is enough liquidity in the system.I would expect a more definite no on the GDP growth, announce measures to improve smooth transmission of liquidity through a OMO calendar and more sector specific measures.

Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International, an investment consulting firm

In a surprise move RBI's rate setting committee - the MPC met off cycle from May 20-22 andannounced a slew of measures in light of subdued economic situation. This is the second timethat the MPC met off cycle. Like global central banks, RBI has been doing the heavy lifting in this fight against COVID19. The MPC announcing a 40 bps cut in repo rate from 4.4 percent to 4 percent will help boost lending activity, it will aid businesses looking for capital at a cheaper rate. Further cut in reverse repo willdiscourage banks to park its funds with RBI and help liquidity as banks will be forced tolend given lowered reverse repo rate. The fact that the policy stance remains Accomodative indicates central's bank intention tointervene if need be going forward.

Emerging Markets facing risk of fund outflows and a negative growth rate for FY21 are a cause ofconcern, but agriculture and allied activity remaining stable, normal monsoon prediction by IMD and high forex reserves are big positives. The most crucial announcement by RBI being on the regulatory front, rolling over special facilitywith SIDBI for another 90 days, extension in loan moratorium for another 3 months will help the liquidity situation. Central bank's move to give foreign investors another 3 months for deployment of funds will help foreign investments.

Lincoln Bennet Rodrigues, Founder and Chairman, Bennet & Bernard Group

Today’s rate cuts along with the further extension of loan moratoriums by 3 months is definitely a welcome move and will benefit the real estate sector in the near future. It will enable banks to lend even more and push many fence-sitters onto the market as home loan interest rates are expected to fall down. The government has recently announced a slew of measures aimed at further easing the liquidity conditions and providing relief to borrowers and another extension of the moratorium will help borrowers struggling with liquidity problem. What needs to be seen is how quickly the banks pass on the benefits to the borrowers. All these steps augers well to cushion the impact of COVID-19 on the Indian economy.

Ashok Mohanani, Chairman, EKTA World; President-Elect NAREDCO, Maharashtra

After lowering a cut in repo rate by 75 basis points in the previous announcement, the MPC has today announced another cut on repo rate by 40 basis points from 4.4 percent to 4 percent followed by reverse repo rate at 3.35percent. The announcement will indeed act as a remedial measure to ail the economy as the government previously lent its support by providing a fiscal and monetary stimulus worth Rs 20.97 lakh crore. This move by RBI is expected to direct positively and reduce the cost of EMI on loans taken by the homebuyers. The investments in the sector will rise as the loans will be available easily. There will definitely be a surge in demand for homes as Buyers , including millennials and NRIs who were searching to have their own homes which they could customise will now be keen to take decisions of owning homes.

Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani - President - Assocham and NAREDCO

Measures like the reduction in repo rate by 40 basis points, the extension of term loan moratorium till August 31 is an honest step to support several sectors hit by contraction of economic activity. Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) third presser since the lockdown is a continued effort to increase private consumption and provide liquidity access to all sectors hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. These measures will help revive demand crippled by the lockdown. There has been a total collapse in demand in both urban and rural India since March 2020. The continued proactive measures taken by the RBI will help address these issues and revive the economy in the second half of the year.

Ashish R Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited

As of today, the entire industry, and not just Real Estate sector, is going through unpredictable challenges. In the last year, the Real Estate sector saw ebbs and flows and while the Q4 of FY1920 looked promising, we were hit by the global pandemic. At this point, it is very important to boost customer sentiments and the announcement by RBI today on revised REPO rate standing at 4% , and this along with the extension of moratoriums until August 31st will provide a relief to home buyers. The further reduction of the REPO rate by 40 bps will aid in ensuring adequate flow of capital in the market. We hope that all banks will incorporate the new announcements and pass down the benefits to loan seekers. While initiatives like this will certainly help in keeping the industry sentiments intact and motivate realtors, all the stakeholders of the sector should remain invested in bringing reforms and measures that will improve buyer sentiments."

Abhimanyu Sofat, Head of Research, IIFL Securities

The commentary of the governor speech underpins the low prospects of a V shaped recovery. RBI commentary indicate the stress in the economy on both demand and supply is likely continue. We also believe government should provide subvention on existing loans or bear some cost of the haircut of existing loans. This would ensure more confidence to banks to lend to lower rated entities or individuals.

Amit Jain, Co-founder & CEO, Ashika Wealth Advisors

The markets get disappointed with RBI today’s announcement as the market was expecting full-fledged one-time restructuring of the loan. Instead RBI only allowed 3 more months of moratorium till 31st August 2020. Today extended policy rate cut by 0.4 percent, may further bring down interest rates on fixed deposits and savings accounts. Due to less attractive rates, FII may reduce positions in Debt market, which might make India Inc suffer due to depreciation of currency in medium to long term. The banks and NBFCs operations might be at risk due to extended moratorium and less attractive deposit rates. The RBI also raises group exposure limit for banks from 25 percent to 30 percent till June 2021 which may not be very helpful as banks are reluctant to lend. It has also firmly accepted negative GDP growth rate in H1 of Financial Year 2021 which will be first time ever in independent India. This statement may put pressure on banking stocks in short term, as banks perform well in expansionary balance sheet rather than contrary balance sheet.

Aiswarya Ravi, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Kinara Capital

Demand for credit is already there and will pick up in 2-3 months. The reduction in rates can help in lowering debt costs for last-mile NBFCs so they can provide better options to MSMEs. However, banks may not be incentivised to give to NBFCs because of the rate reduction. Whether the newly announced measures will help depends on the instructions provided for NBFC classification and banks’ willingness to lend to last-mile NBFCs.

Pankaj Sharma, President & Head – Corporate Planning & Strategy, Religare Finvest

It is a welcome step by the RBI. Reduction in repo rate by 40 bps to 4 percent will further complement the stimulus package announced by the government recently and expand much required liquidity in the system. Another 3 month extension on loan moratorium and permission to convert accrued interest on the moratorium into a funded interest term loan to be paid during the tenure of the loan, will ease the pressure on the lending entities, especially NBFCs. Allowing restructuring of loans till Mar’21 without downgrade of asset classification would have further helped ease situation for both borrowers and NBFCs/banks. We are hopeful that the RBI will address this issue soon. With ongoing collapse in both urban and rural demand, we believe that the decision of the MPC would create favorable recovery conditions for the economy. The accommodative policy maintained by the RBI is also encouraging as the central bank has indicated its willingness to go for further easing, if the situation so warrants.

Pranjal Kamra, CEO, Finology

The points emphasized by RBI Governor during his press conference today hinted towards the fact that India might be entering into a recession. The immense liquidity crunch created by Covid-19 along with drastically tanking demand in the economy have been tried to be addressed. The moratorium extension shall give a sigh of relief to the business owners because their income was badly hit during the crisis. Introduction of another repo rate cut in such a short span of time was a surprise. However, it is aimed at boosting the demand subjected to implementation by banks. But, if goes through, would bring the interest rates down for the end consumers. It’s an effort to neutralize (to a certain extent) the adverse impact on economy created by the pandemic.

Kamal Khetan, Chairman and Managing Director, Sunteck Realty Ltd

The 40 bps cut would give big boost to demand for credit appetite among new home buyers to avail housing loan resulting in growth of real estate sector. We believe the announcements will help sustain positive market sentiments and give maximum mileage to organized and established developers.

Hakim Lakdawala, Group Partner, Goodwill Developers

The ‘Atma-Nirbhar Bharat’ Movement announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights that the Government is taking cognizance of the situation and taking measures to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy. The decision of reducing the repo rate to 40 percent is a respite to businesses and shop owners as loss of revenue during the lockdown has been abundant. With the extension of the loan moratorium, individuals can sort out their finances easily without being under any stress or defaulting on any of their repayments.

Suyash Choudhary, Head – Fixed Income, IDFC AMC

The monetary policy committee (MPC), reflecting the sign of times, had yet another out of policy meeting and delivered a 40 bps repo rate cut with commensurate changes to the rest of the rates in the corridor. In its assessment, the committee noted the further deterioration in growth prospects. Even as food prices have reversed trend and spiked substantially recently (food inflation was 8.6 percent in April as per the partial CPI data release), the assessment is that CPI will fall over the second half the year and will fall below the 4% target over quarters 3 and 4 of the financial year. Importantly, the forward guidance is strong noting space for further easing will open up if CPI behaves as expected. The summary assessment hence is that risks to growth are acute while those to inflation may be temporary. And this is what has been expressed as action. Although the RBI hasn’t provided an explicit growth forecast, it has now acknowledged a negative print for FY 21. The silver lining noted is that in agriculture where kharif sowing is robust.