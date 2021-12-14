RateGain IPO share allotment expected today; here's how to check your allotment status

The money gained from the fresh proceeds is expected to be used for the repayment of debt availed by RateGain Technologies’ subsidiary company RateGain UK

The share allocation of RateGain Travel Technologies Limited is expected to take place today, 14 December. Investors can check the allotment of RateGain shares through both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the registrar of the issue, KFin Technologies Private Limited.

The public issue of RateGain, one of the leading distribution technologies companies in the world, was subscribed 17.41 times during its three-day subscription period, from 7 to 9 December. The retail portion was booked 8.08 times while the non-institutional investor and the qualified institutional buyer categories saw 42.04 and 8.42 times subscription, respectively.

The company aims to raise Rs 1,335.7 crore through its public issue. The price band of the company’s shares was Rs 405-425.

Steps to check allotment of RateGain shares through BSE

― Visit the BSE's official website at bseindia.com/investors

― Choose the Equity option under the issue type given on the page

― Choose RateGain IPO from the dropdown menu under issue name

― Enter the application number and the required details like your PAN card id

― Complete the security captcha

― The RateGain share allotment will appear on your screen

Here's the direct link to view RateGain share allotment through BSE

Steps to check allotment of RateGain shares on registrar of issue

― Visit the official website of the registrar of the issue, KFin Technologies Private Limited, at

kcas.kfintech.com/ipostatus

― Select the RateGain IPO from the dropbox and choose either your client id, application number or PAN card id

― Select between non- Applications Supported by Blocked Amount (Non-ASBA) and ASBA options

― Enter the details of the id option chosen earlier and enter its details

― The RateGain share allotment will appear on your screen

The money gained from the fresh proceeds is expected to be used for the repayment of debt availed by RateGain Technologies’ subsidiary company RateGain UK. It will also be used for general corporate purposes, strategic investments, acquisitions, and payment for deferred consideration for acquisition of DHISCO, as per news reports.

RateGain Travel Technologies, which was established in 2004, is one of the biggest Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) companies in the travel and hospitality industry. Car rentals, travel management companies, meta-search companies and online travel agents (OTAs) are some of the services provided by the company.

