'Quiet Quitting' a topic of debate? Know about the new practice in workplaces

Employees generally complaining of overpressure and depression due to stressful work environments tend to resign from their respective companies and further resort to Quiet Quitting, when they work only according to their job descriptions and are not willing to push themselves extra

The practice of “Quiet Quitting’ at workplaces has turned into a social media rage all over and become quite a topic of discussion in the last few weeks. While some call it a new revolution at workplaces, many also find it as an “excuse” for avoiding extra work.

The term is generally applicable to those employees who are planning to leave the company or are working on a notice period as they start working less or as required for their job role. People have been citing mental stress or burnout as one of the most prevalent reasons for ‘quiet quitting’.

It is generally a practice when people start working less in comparison to how they worked previously or limit their working hours to what they are paid, without doing any unnecessary or extra work.

Why has ‘Quiet Quitting’ become a topic of debate?

Notably, the practice of ‘Quiet Quitting’ comes at a time when reports of employees experiencing severe physical as well as mental issues continue to surface due to burnout, stress, and depression due to their work environments, thus forcing them to resign from their positions and getting into the practice of reducing their work pressure.

According to experts, Quiet Quitting is a practice when the employees who are planning to resign from their respective companies or are on notice, work only according to their job descriptions and are not willing to push themselves even an inch extra beyond their defined role.

It is worth mentioning that this concept became more evident ever since the COVID-19 outbreak forced companies to work remotely thus creating more space for pressuring employees as they worked from home. This also hampered the personal space of people as their personal and professional lives got mixed up.

On the other hand, this has also sparked a new debate on the internet. While employers disagree with the validation of Quiet Quitting, many employees continue to advocate for the practice, stating that they are working beyond their job description which takes a toll on their mental and physical health.

According to a new survey by Jim Harter, at least 50 percent of the U.S. workforce who quit their jobs since 2002, can be termed as “quiet quitters”. These include managers, who experienced the greatest drop among all other employees. These resignations are said to be connected to issues concerning lack of opportunity, growth, and connections with the organisation or the employers.

