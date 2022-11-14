Post Office PPF scheme: Get Rs 1 crore return on investment of Rs 417 per day; details here

Post Office schemes are considered one of the safest options for middle-class people in the country to invest in because they guarantee higher returns and are backed by the central government. The Post Office Public Provident Fund (Post Office PPF) Scheme is a good choice if you want to invest your money somewhere where it will be safe and give decent returns. You can turn a massive profit from this scheme even if you only invest a modest sum of money. This plan offers security and financial savings.

Details of the scheme:

A single adult resident Indian can open an account at any post office branch or bank. Parents or guardians can open an account in favour of minors. There is no provision for joint accounts in the Post Office PPF scheme. The Post Office’s policies forbid NRIs from using the scheme. However, a person who became an NRI before reaching adulthood can avail the benefits of the PPF scheme.

Due to its high rate of return, the post office PPF account is one of the greatest choices for investors to consider. In accordance with the system, investors are offered fixed returns at the rate at which their money was initially invested. This implies that investors need not worry about interest rates changing, even if they are eventually lowered.

If you invest Rs 12,500 every month or Rs 417 per day for 15 years, or till maturity, your total investment will be Rs 22.50 lakh. Additionally, in adherence to the rules, you will profit from compounding interest rate of 7.1 percent per annum. The total interest received will be Rs. 18.18 lakh. When you add both, you have a total return of Rs 40.68 lakh.

You have the option of extending this plan twice for five-year durations, even though it has a 15-year maturation period. If you want to extend your investment twice, for five years each time, you will earn Rs. 1.03 crore. In this case, your investment will amount to Rs. 37.50 lakh. You will get Rs. 65.58 lakh as interest, taking your total gain to over Rs 1 crore.

