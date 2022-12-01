If you are looking for some low-risk investment options, the post office is a good choice. The Post Office Gram Suraksha Scheme is offering attractive returns. You can invest in this programme on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual basis. For premium payments, investors are eligible for a 30-day grace period. The minimum sum assured under this scheme is Rs 10,000, while the maximum sum assured is Rs 10 lakh. As long as the date of conversion does not fall within one year of the date of premium cessation or maturity, the plan can be converted into an Endowment Assurance Policy if the policyholder is up to 59 years of age. All Indian citizens between 19 and 55 years old can subscribe to this scheme and avail of its benefits.

Investors are able to borrow money by utilizing the Post Office Gram Suraksha Scheme as collateral. Also, you can cancel the policy after enrolling in the plan for three years. But investors won’t be able to profit from a surrender situation.

If you begin to invest in this scheme at the age of 19 with a minimum sum assured of Rs 10 lakh, you will need to pay a premium of Rs 1,515 every month to get around Rs 31.6 lakh at the age of 55 years. You will need to pay a premium of Rs 1463 per month to receive Rs 33.40 lakh when you turn 58, and Rs 1411 to receive around Rs 34.60 lakh at 60 years of age.

There are various other attractive schemes as well that the Post Office is providing. For instance, the Children Policy (Bal Jeevan Bima) of the post office offers life insurance coverage to the children of policyholders. Under this scheme, the maximum sum assured stands at Rs 1 lakh. A Maximum of two children of the policyholder are eligible for this scheme if they are between 5-20 years.

The policyholder (parent) should not be above 45 years. On the death of the parent, no premium is required to be paid. Full sum assured and bonus accrued will be given after the term’s completion.

