Punjab National Bank (PNB) is increasing the limit of debit card transactions for high-end variant cards. It is soon going to revise Point of Sale (POS) and ATM cash withdrawal transaction limits for its customers. PNB has notified that the transaction limits are going to be revised soon but did not mention a date. This move is beneficial for the customers of PNB. However, it can be misused for committing cyber fraud. So, users can decrease the daily transaction limit according to their requirement by logging into the PNB’s net banking or the mobile banking app.

The ATM cash withdrawal limit for all the platinum variants of MasterCard, VISA Gold Debit Card, and Rupay will be increased to Rs 1,00,000 per day from the current daily limit of Rs 50,000. The POS limit for these cards will be hiked to Rs 3,00,000 per day from the current limit of Rs 1,25,000.

Also, the daily ATM cash withdrawal limit for Rupay select and VISA signature debit cards is going to be increased to Rs 1,50,000 from the current limit of Rs 50,000. The daily POS transaction limit for these cards is going to be changed from Rs 1,25,000 to Rs 5,00,000.

In a recent development, PNB has rolled out a special FD scheme of 600 days with maximum interest rate of 7.85 percent. For senior citizens aged 60 years and older, and super senior citizens aged 80 years and older, the scheme is offered for single deposit term deposits under Rs 2 crore. The special 600-day FD scheme gives two options, namely callable and non-callable.

A regular interest rate of 7 percent per annum (p.a.) is offered by the bank under the callable option. Also, 7.5 percent interest p.a. for senior citizens and 7.8 percent interest p.a. for super senior citizens is being offered under this option. It is giving a regular interest of 7.05 percent, 7.55 percent for senior citizens, and 7.85 percent for super senior citizens under its non-callable option.

